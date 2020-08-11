Running scared: Cuomo pulls out all stops to avoid responsibility on NY's massive COVID nursing home death count

Andrew Cuomo's got a load of nerve.

Imagine being one of the relatives of the thousands of elderly nursing home residents who died as a result of their residences becoming sealed incubators for COVID, which Andrew Cuomo literally ordered. These people were banned from visits from their own families for their own "safety," they said. Yet it was Potemkin stuff; they had no protection from COVID, as they had to breathe the air of coughing, infected patients all around them, with absolutely no way to get away from it. Once they got it, they died alone.

It's the biggest scandal of the COVID era.

Cuomo's policy killed at least 6,000 nursing home patients, with a new report out today that the number looks grotesquely undercounted. According to today's Associated Press:

NEW YORK (AP) — New York's coronavirus death toll in nursing homes, already among the highest in the nation, could actually be a significant undercount. Unlike every other state with major outbreaks, New York only counts residents who died on nursing home property and not those who died in hospitals. That statistic could add thousands to the state's official care home death toll of just over 6,600. But the administration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo has so far refused to divulge the figure, leading to speculation New York is manipulating the figures to make it appear it is doing better than other states.

Yet here we have it, Cuomo saying he won't allow an independent investigation as to why he ordered this on March 25.

"I think you'd have to be blind to think it's not political," he said. "Just look at where it comes from and look at the sources and look at their political affiliation."

This is absolute rubbish — the New York Post reports that legislators from all parties are demanding it. And they do deserve answers.

Why was Cuomo so adamant that nursing homes be forced to take COVID patients even as President Trump provided a huge naval ship as a hospital for just this purpose? Why did Cuomo ignored the cries of the nursing home directors at the edict, warning of disaster? Why did he forbid nursing homes from testing incoming patients of COVID after they had just been discharged from hospitals from COVID (bringing body bags for the future dead with them)? What did he stand to gain from this positively Hitlerian policy of instant death sentences on old people?

Anyone with a brain is going to want to know why.

Yet Cuomo's resistance is appalling. And he's pulling out all stops. According to today's Daily Caller, Cuomo's minions "disinvited" a Fox News meteorologist, Janice Dean, from a briefing apparently after learning that she had lost her parents-in-law to COVID as a result of this policy and had posted angry tweets about it, blaming him. Poof! Canceled.

It all boils down to a Democrat who's running scared, who's doing all he can to avoid responsibility for his horrendous moves, effectively censoring he press and stonewalling the public's right to know. Obviously, Cuomo's got bigger ambitions. One can only hope the public steps up pressure for an explanation, which he is trying to hide.

Image credit: Screen shot from shareable NBC video on YouTube, enhanced with FotoSketcher.