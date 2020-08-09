Portland cops using Alinsky tactics on rioters

Here is one more reason to respect and love the brave men and women of the Portland Police Bureau, standing up for 72 straight nights of riots destroying the formerly lovely downtown of Oregon’s largest city. They have not only kept their sense of humor, one among them is applying Alinsky’s tactics to the thugs. Watch and listen to the video in this tweet:

Male PPB officers detaining a female protestor and patting her down w/ no female officers present. I asked if they had a female officer to do patdown, one responded by “nope” the other said, “how do you know I don’t identify as a female?” Other officers laugh. #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/bSabNSHXSf — Shauna Sowersby (@Shauna_Sowersby) August 9, 2020

As my colleague Andrea Widburg pointed out yesterday about President Trump, the Portland cop shop is applying Alinsky:

Rule 4 ("Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules"), Rule 5 ("Ridicule is man's most potent weapon"), and Rule 6 ("A good tactic is one your people enjoy").

Hang in there, Portland Police!