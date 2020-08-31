'Peaceful protestors' proving to be Trump's best recruiting tool

Hurling smoke bombs and fireworks, "peaceful" protestors did their level best to disturb restaurant diners on sidewalks, issue threats to homeowners with slogans such as "fire, fire, gentrifier" and make enough noise to keep residential areas awake with the chuk chuk chuk of police helicopters above. They even chanted military jodies, with leftist replacement words to Army-like cadence chants, perhaps to demonstrate that they, too, are an army of sorts. The featured speaker was a self-described illegal alien. Here's the scene in Washington, D.C.:

Oakland, among other places, was also on the leftist menu:

This wasn’t widely reported. On Wednesday night, around 700 black bloc militants and their supporters rampaged through Oakland, Cal. They chanted “death to America” while starting fires and smashing cars and buildings. pic.twitter.com/A5512gCBzU — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

Which calls to mind R. Emmett Tyrrell's analysis, made years ago, that leftists live for one thing and one thing alone: Disturbing your neighbor, disturbing the peace.

Which is shaping up to be a potent campaign issue, taking Democrats off guard.

Nobody noticed anything wrong with this picture until Don Trump, Jr. pointed it out:

I get that you’re the marketing arm of the DNC but that’s one hell of a picture to make your point and push your propaganda with.



I assume the building spontaneously combusted? Is that what you’re going with? https://t.co/4HLCXNpccG — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 31, 2020

You can see it in the campaign videos of down-ballot candidates, which are very powerful:

When they TELL you who they are...believe them! #BidenRiots pic.twitter.com/uSc5HcIngq — Jay-Juan Shakur Jones (@iamjayshakur) August 31, 2020

You can also see it in wildcat art, which doesn't seem to be connected to any campaign, just the work and passion of grassroots artists and activists who follow their hearts - here is one of the most effective.

And you can see it in the fading fortunes of Black Lives Matter as President Trump begins his ascent in the polls. The right to personal security, and to not be disturbed is a big issue with America's peaceful voters. If Trump wins, it will be courtesy of the crazed left that the mainstream Democrats can't quite bring themselves to stomp out.

Image credit: News2Share shareable YouTube screen shot, enhanced with FotoSketcher.