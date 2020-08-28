Own Goal: The NBA does President Trump a favor

Smart move, bozos:

Get a load of this tweet:

Say what you will about the NBA, NHL, and MLB, but it was really thoughtful of them to clear the decks tonight so everyone could watch Trump's speech at the RNC instead of sports. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 27, 2020

That's some sense of timing these millionaire wokesters have, refusing to play in the playoffs to protest a police incident in Kenosha, Wisconsin, just as President Trump was getting ready to make his big convention speech. The absence of playoffs meant that anyone with his television set on would no longer be on the horns of a dilemma by having to decide whether to watch the ball game or watch Trump. There was no ball game so ... there was just Trump.

President Trump, who had been facing low television ratings based on the possibility that Hurricane Laura would end all attention to the GOP convention, escaped not only that when the storm turned out to be less lethal than forecast, he also got an accommodating boost from the NBA which gracefully bowed out. That's quite a favor.

Here's the funny part: The NBA player who started this nonsense (and came crawling back when they learned their salaries were going to get cut as a result) had an explicit goal in this playoff strike - which was Getting Trump. LeBron James, who was one of the leaders of this genius move, explained his real aim for it: "Change starts in November."

All that he and his buddies ended up with was an own-goal, clearing the decks for a bigger audience to watch Trump. Their aim was to Get Trump by punishing their fans with the aim of making them angry and making them therefore blame Trump. Instead, all they ended up doing was get more of them to watch Trump and listen intently to all 70 minutes of that Trump acceptance speech, describing the heroism of America and the odiousness of socialist Joe Biden, not having to flip channels between the playoffs and the politics.

Thanks, clowns. With enemies like this, who needs friends?

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of image by Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0. Processed with FotoSketcher.