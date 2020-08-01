On right-to-life, a time for reckoning

This is a time for reckoning. If ever there was one.

This past week, House Democrats put forth the first-ever bill to repeal the Helms Amendment, which prevents U.S. taxpayers from being forced to fund abortions overseas. The House Democrats characterized the amendment as, you guessed it, “deeply rooted in racism.” Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) teamed up to introduce the bill, known as the “Abortion is Health Care Everywhere Act of 2020,” the text of which also touts the benefits to transgenders and people with uteruses in general. Schakowsky released a statement saying, “The Helms Amendment is a policy deeply rooted in racism.

It imposes our arbitrary and medically unnecessary abortion restrictions on international communities, allowing the United States to control the health care and bodily autonomy of billions of Black and brown people around the world.” That, of course, is a bald-faced lie…in several respects. Abortion restrictions are neither “deeply rooted in racism” nor “arbitrary.”

Quite the contrary. The Helms Amendment does not impose abortion restrictions—or anything else—on international communities or “billions” of Black and brown people around the world. They are free to do as they please. It restricts our efforts to aid and abet the deaths of countless innocent Black and brown people around the world while protecting the consciences of a great many Americans, 75 percent of whom say they oppose using tax dollars to support abortion in other countries. Democrats either don’t care or don’t believe they will be held accountable for their actions.

Also this past week, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D- Calif.) said that China is "growing into a respectable nation" and urged folks to hold the nation blameless for the coronavirus pandemic. Several other prominent Democrats, Joe Biden included, seem to have fondness for—and connections to-- China and its ruling Communist Party. This despite knowing that the nation deliberately covered up the fact that the coronavirus had been unleashed on the world. And that it routinely engages in intellectual-property theft on our soil, is attempting to achieve total dominance in the South China Sea, threatens its neighbors, has violated its agreement with Britain and stolen Hong Kong’s independence while beating up thousands of innocent protesters…and has imprisoned more than a million Muslim Uighurs and thousands of Falun Gong members.

Oh, and has been harvesting their internal organs, too. Hamid Sabi, a lawyer representing the China Tribunal, an independent panel instituted to investigate Chinese organ harvesting, recently told the United Nations Human Rights Council that “Forced organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience, including the religious minorities of Falun Gong and Uighurs, has been committed for years throughout China on a significant scale.” The Tribunal’s final report on the issue determined that the Chinese government sanctioned the cutting open of victim’s bodies “while still alive for their kidneys, livers, hearts, lungs, cornea and skin to be removed and turned into commodities for sale.” China tacitly admitted to the practice by claiming it ceased using organs from executed prisoners in 2015.

Sabi and the Tribunal have urged the U.N. Human Rights Council to investigate the allegations. Unfortunately, the U.N.H.R.C. has been too busy lately denouncing the United States for its tentative attempts to stop rioters from burning down Portland and many other of its major cities to worry about little things like the mass incarceration and organ harvesting of people the Chinese Communist Party deems deplorable.

Liz Throssell, a U.N. human rights spokeswoman, recently stated at a Geneva news briefing, “There have been reports that peaceful protesters have been detained by unidentified police officers and that is a worry because it may place those detained outside the protection of the law and may give rise to arbitrary detention and other human rights violations.” She added, “The authorities should ensure that federal and local security forces deployed are properly and clearly identified and would use force only when necessary, proportionately and in accordance with international standards.”

To Democrats, preventing the needless death of thousands of Black and brown babies with the financial assistance of the United States is racist. And wrong. To Democrats, the NBA, tech giants, and assorted other leftists and “progressives,” the United States is a despicable place of systemic racism. Trump’s tweets are beyond the pale, the Washington Redskins team name so hurtful it must be replaced. But China’s plucking of an organ or two from tens of thousands of people from marginalized groups, while they are still alive…at least for a few more seconds, minutes or hours…is no big deal, no big whoop, no problem. Why so uptight?

There are only two possible “reasons” for Democrats’ positions on these issues: they are mentally ill or truly, unadulteratedly, evil.

This is a time for reckoning. Let’s hope the reckoning occurs this November 3rd. If it does not, it may be too late.

And a different kind of reckoning may await us all.

