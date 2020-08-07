NY Times keeps on blowing it when it comes to Israel coverage

N.Y. Times columnist Roger Cohen in "The Less Impossible Israeli-Palestinian Peace" (07/31/20) debates two options to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by asking which is “the least impossible.” Mind you, Cohen has written numerous articles on the conflict over the years. His batting average for accurate predictions? Zero for everything.

Cohen needs to reconcile his ideology with the facts — that may help him reverse his streak. For example, the reason "only a handful of Jewish members” of the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) use the word “occupation" is because the rest know that the word is inappropriate. You can't "occupy" what is already yours. The Jewish claim to the disputed land is lawfully based on the San Remo Treaty of 1920. And yes, the anti-Israel world can be wrong while Israel is right. For three millennia, Jews have been right and the whole world wrong many times. Why should now be different?

Cohen should also admit that the lack of "viable Palestinian statehood" is not because of a convenient scapegoat (AKA Trump). Arabs in the Levant have been rejecting opportunities for statehood and attacking their Jewish neighbors since long before Trump was born. The real problem is that Palestinians are not willing to sit down with Israelis and negotiate. Peace will come to the area when the Palestinians want a state more than they want to destroy another — specifically the state of Israel.

Image: Adam Jones via Flickr (cropped).