Now that the CDC has declared mass COVID testing unnecessary, Democrats say 'don't trust the experts'

The experts, media and other Democrats are so consistent in their response to COVID-19.

Now that CDC sensibly says that people with no symptoms don’t need COVID tests, we are told by the brilliant New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and others that we shouldn’t trust the experts.

Andrew Cuomo: New CDC Coronavirus Guidance 'Political Propaganda' “I consider [CDC guidance] political propaganda,” Cuomo said Wednesday. “I would caution private companies against following the CDC guidance.” In the past, Cuomo has encouraged people in New York to adhere to past CDC workplace testing guidance. But the CDC tweaked its testing guidelines on Monday saying that people without coronavirus symptoms “do not necessarily need a test” if they were exposed to the virus.

The New York Times is no better. It claims CDC changed their guidance because of pressure from Trump.

I would ask Cuomo, the New York Times and others when we have ever tested people with no symptoms for other viruses such as the seasonal flu? The answer, as far as I can tell is never, so why for this one?

Maybe someday the CDC will stop the propaganda of counting any death remotely associated with COVID-19 as caused by COVID-19. It appears the numbers are goosed to scare the public.

Think of how many fewer positive cases there would be if we only counted people with symptoms as we would normally. The U.S. rate for positives is less than two percent of the population as it is. What if we didn’t double or triple count people that continually test positive until they get a negative to go back to work?

Dr. Deborah Birx said in May that she didn’t trust numbers from CDC. Remember this?

So why should we?

Should we trust WHO, which said in January that the virus wouldn’t spread human to human or should we believe them now with all their dire predictions.

Should we trust Dr. Anthony Fauci who said throughout January, February and early March that COVID 19 wasn’t very dangerous in the U.S., or should we trust him now with his dire predictions?

Should we trust the CDC and WHO when they told us in March, after thousands of years of virus history that we shouldn’t wear masks or should we trust them now when they say that if all of us wear masks the virus will soon be gone.

Should we trust any predictions from the CDC which said in March that we would have millions of deaths and hundreds of thousands of cases when their predictions were exponentially wrong?

Should we trust anything from Governor Cuomo who, along with several other governors, was so ignorant as to order nursing homes to accept COVID-sick patients when their whole clientele was vulnerable? It was like sending in terrorists with loaded guns. Yet most of the media and Dr. Fauci cheer Cuomo’s response as they trash Trump. Cuomo says investigating or talking about those he killed in nursing homes is political.

In early May, the media went wild repeating a prediction, that because of reopening, we would see 200,000 cases per day and 3,000 deaths per day. The predictions again were just made up to scare the public.

Despite predictions, there was no spike in Wisconsin after reopening or in person voting, there was no spike after a gathering in the Ozarks on Memorial weekend, there was no spike after a Trump political rally in Tulsa and no spike after Trump’s appearance at Mount Rushmore. There also doesn’t appear to be much of a problem from hundreds of thousands gathering at Sturgis, SD w, mostly without masks.

Recently, cases went up to between 60,000 to 70,000 per day for a short time. The headlines were dire. Dr. Fauci predicted cases would soon be at 100,000 per day. We got news stories of how hospitals were struggling in Florida, Arizona and Texas.

Instead they are rapidly dropping and on August 25 were 37,086.

Meanwhile cases in Florida have gone down around 80% from 15,200 on July 11 to 3,220 on August 26.

Cases in Texas 10,291 on July 16th to 6,346 on August 25th or down around 40%

Cases in Arizona 4,877 July 1st to 187 on August 26th, Down around 96%

And the headlines have disappeared because it just doesn’t fit the agenda to elect Biden who wants to dictatorially require 100% of Americans to wear masks, inside and out, no matter how mild the problem is in certain states. And the media calls Trump the dictatorial tyrant.

Think of this:

According to CDC, the 2019-2020 flu season, which lasted around eight months had an estimated 39 to 56 million cases, an average of 160,000 to 230,000 cases per day, 18 to 26 million flu medical visits, 410,000 to 740,000 hospitalizations and 24,000 to 62,000 deaths.

We did not test asymptomatic people and we did not assign deaths from cancer, heart attacks, strokes, car accidents or any other cause of death to the flu just because they may have had the flu. We did not close everything down. We have never closed businesses or schools every time someone had a contagious virus. In other words, we just treated it as a normal flu season.

We didn’t intentionally harm the children and stop elective medical procedures because hospitals had significant use.

We also didn’t have daily headlines to scare the public. Every time a child died from the flu, we didn’t see the story to justify the shutdowns of the schools.

Thank God we have President Trump, instead of power-hungry people like Fauci, Biden, Cuomo or California's Gov. Gavin Newsom who would be intentionally destroying the economy instead of fighting every day for the people to open it up.

