Nominating Harris does not help Biden in Texas

We keep hearing that Joe Biden plans to contest Texas in November. If so, why did he nominate Senator Harris to be Vice President?

As Beto O'Rourke learned, Texans cherish their 2nd Amendment.

Again, why would you nominate a liberal senator saying this:

Harris has been vocal about her stance on creating stricter gun laws. During her own presidential run, the California Democrat vowed to mandate customer background checks for any gun dealer who sells more than five firearms per year. Her other proposals included more regulations on gun manufacturers that could result in the revocation of licenses or prosecution and efforts to close the loophole that allows some domestic abusers to purchase guns if the victim is an unwedded partner.

As I recall, she said something about giving the Congress 100 days to get serious or else President Harris would act.

How does someone with that record help Biden in Texas? She does not, and my guess is that rural voters across the country, not just Texas, will rise up.

Someone needs to ask Biden and Harris about the business owners who had to defend themselves against looters or rioters in the last weeks. Do those citizens have the right to defend themselves or their property? Did that couple in St. Louis have the right to show those guns against a mob in front of their home?

Harris’s anti-gun comments were pure hyperbole in front of liberal audiences that agree with her. She needs to be challenged now that she is speaking to a large portion of the country that does not vote in Democrat primaries.

