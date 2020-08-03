Mike Pompeo takes aim at Dianne Feinstein and her meetings with mullahs

The normally affable secretary of state Mike Pompeo had a little surprise in store for Democrats who conduct their own foreign policy.

Speaking on a talking heads interview with Fox News's Maria Bartiromo:

Maria Bartiromo: I was struck by Dianne Feinstein because didn't she have a driver for 20 years that we ended up finding out was a Chinese spy? Mike Pompeo: We did. You'll recall, she meets with some frequency with Foreign Minister Zarif there too. There's something not quite right. And this is not consistent with America's national security in either case. These are adversaries that intend harm for her state of California and I wish she would not engage in this kind of rhetoric and these kind of meetings that undermine these kind of efforts.

That's diplomatic, but pretty strong. Feinstein, under the cover of her Senate Intelligence Committee position, has been meeting with Iran's mullah regime almost behind the Trump administration's back, just as the U.S. attempts to outmaneuver the regime.

According to the Washington Examiner in a piece dated May 27, 2019:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a top member of the minority party in the upper chamber, met recently with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at a time of escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran. The two had dinner around the end of last month when Zarif was visiting the U.S., sources told Politico. Feinstein's team said the dinner was designed to update the senator on the situation between the U.S. and Iran and was "arranged in consultation with the State Department." A State Department official said the agency did not ask the California Democrat to meet with Zarif, but did not deny discussions had taken place.

This is a pretty outrageous thing, given the stake involved.

Up until now, the meetings have been known but not an issue, given the incurious press, which doesn't seem to think this is news.

But it is news, this whole idea of the loyal opposition being the disloyal opposition, and Pompeo, who undoubtedly has access to intelligence, is pointing out that there is something mighty strange about Feinstein's cozying up to the mullahs at a time when the U.S. is attempting to halt their activities. This is no right-wing conspiracy theory, in other words; this is something the U.S. finds concerning.

He had similar harsh words for the activism of China in the U.S.

Seems Democrats are constantly attracted to purveyors of American collapse and ruin.

Pompeo at a minimum seems to know the score and now has the Democrats on their back foot.

Hat tip: GatewayPundit.

