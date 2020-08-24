« An old Indian trick | What many Catholics don't know about voting »
August 24, 2020

Matt Stutzman, the armless archer

By Richard Baehr

CBS Sunday Morning yesterday did a segment on Matt Stutzman, one of the top-ranked archers in the country, who has medaled in a sport that many would have thought beyond his reach: he was born without arms

This is a video to send to any people claiming they are entitled to reparations or compensation for the systemic racism in this country that makes them victims.

Photo credit: YouTube screen grab

