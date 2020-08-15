Mainstream media beclown themselves covering news of Kevin Clinesmith’s reported guilty plea

A lot of people must be worried that former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith reportedly will plead guilty to one offense, implying that he has cut a deal with prosecutor John Durham. Judging by the ridiculous coverage, progressive media heavyweights are panicking.

Jerry Dunleavy of the Washington Examiner explains what Clinesmith has to answer for:

Kevin Clinesmith, who worked on both the Hillary Clinton emails investigation and the Trump-Russia inquiry, will admit that he falsified a document during the bureau’s targeting of Carter Page, according to multiple reports. Clinesmith, 38, claimed in early 2017 that Page was "not a source" for the CIA when the CIA had actually told the bureau on multiple occasions that Page was an operational contact for them — a falsehood used to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act renewal against Page. Durham submitted a five-page filing to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Friday, noting Clinesmith was being charged under 18 U.S.C. § 1001(a)(3) for “False Statements.” (snip) Clinesmith’s responsibilities during the Trump-Russia investigation included communicating with “another specific United States government agency,” which is believed to be the CIA, as well as providing support to the FBI special agents working with the Justice Department’s National Security Division to pursue FISA warrants and renewals against Page. (snip) In June 2017, Clinesmith was tasked by a special agent for the bureau with determining whether Page had ever been a “source” for the CIA. A liaison at the CIA reminded Clinesmith that the agency had already told the FBI in August 2016 that Page had been an "operational contact" for the agency for years and that Page had provided the CIA with information, but Clinesmith falsely relayed to the FBI agent that the CIA had explicitly told him Page was “never a source," according to a DOJ inspector general report released in December. Clinesmith then altered an email from the CIA to claim that Page was “not a source." The FBI agent relied upon that fraudulent information when signing the final Page FISA, and the FISA court was never told about Page's potentially exculpatory work for the U.S. government. “On or about June 19, 2017, within the District of Columbia, the defendant, Kevin Clinesmith, did willfully and knowingly make and use a false wiring and document, knowing the same to contain a materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statement and entry in a matter before the jurisdiction of the executive branch and judicial branch of the Government of the United States,” Durham said in the federal court filing.

If he is allowed to plead guilty to one simple offense, there is danger that Clinesmith will embarrass leading media outlets, corrupt bureaucrats and Obama administration officials with some facing potential criminal legal liability. Lindsey Graham believes he has a lot to trade in return for leniency:

Lindsey Graham, a powerful Republican ally of the president, told Fox News on Friday night that he thought a house of cards was about to topple. (snip) Graham told Trey Gowdy, host of the Hannity show on Friday, that the news about Clinesmith's pending plea marks a 'great day for the rule of law.' He added: 'Something tells me that Mr Clinesmith knows where the bodies are buried, and if I were in the FBI working on Crossfire Hurricane [the Russia investigation], I would be very worried right now.'

Recall that the impetus for appointing Robert Mueller as front man for special counsel investigation led in practice by Andrew Weissman came from leaks to the media of former FBI head James Comey briefing Donald Trump about the lurid and fictitious Steele dossier. Media were players, not just observers.

The media’s reaction to the news of the intended guilty plea shows them scrambling. At the very top of its article on the news, the New York Times editorialized in a sub-headline:

Prosecutors did not reveal any evidence of the kind of broad anti-Trump conspiracy among law enforcement officials that the president has long alleged.

Translation: nothing to see here. The missing word is “yet.”

The Times also featured a comment from Clinesmith’s lawyer:

“Kevin deeply regrets having altered the email,” Mr. Clinesmith’s lawyer, Justin Shur, said in a statement. “It was never his intent to mislead the court or his colleagues as he believed the information he relayed was accurate. But Kevin understands what he did was wrong and accepts responsibility.”

Apparently picking up on the completely implausible statement of the lawyer, NPR’s coverage was even more disgraceful. Mollie Hemmingway called out the taxpayer-funded outlet:

NPR, which was a co-conspirator in the Russia collusion hoax, redefines Clinesmith pleading guilty to falsifying evidence against Trump affiliate Carter Page as something "related to information-gathering." Our media are completely and utterly corrupt. https://t.co/m0Y0zqFC8A — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 14, 2020

I am reasonably confident that Clinesmith is doing his utmost to minimize the length and unpleasantness of his incarceration as a guest of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. This picture, via Facebook, does not reveal the kind of guy who would do well if sent to a prison with hard cases:

Facebook via the Daily Mail