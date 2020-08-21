Joe Biden's con job

Joe Biden drew a lot of pundit praise on all sides for his Democratic National Convention acceptance speech, signaling just how reasonable and "moderate" and mainstream he is. He loves his country. He prays to God. He thinks America is full of good people. He opposes COVID. He hates dictators. He cares about you. He care about jobs "for everyone." He'll bring the economy back. "I will be an ally of the light," he insists — "light" being a word he uses 12 times, borrowing from Peggy Noonan's "thousand points of light," who incidentally loved the speech. It was in stark contrast to all the previous pundit-praised Democrats who condemned America as flawed and threatened to force open socialism down our throats.

Just one problem: it's a con.

What Biden is promising as Honest Joe is for the cameras alone. It's not just lies, which are also abundant; it's bait and switch. What he's proposing and what's really there in the Democratic list of priorities and plans are absolute opposites. Mark Levin outlined on Hannity Thursday just how fraudy it all was, examining the "Joe Biden-Bernie Sanders unity platform."

"This is the Bernie Sanders - Biden manifesto. Nobody is discussing it. No newsroom read it. It's not discussed at the Democratic National Convention ... I want people to know what's in this document. It's 110 pages long [of] how they will destroy your country," he said.

He's essentially trying to con voters into voting for him instead of telling them what will really happen. The Biden transcript is here.

Here are a few examples.

COVID:

Just judge this president on the facts, 5 million Americans infected by COVID-19 more than 170,000 Americans have died by far the worst performance of any nation on earth. More than 50 million people have filed for unemployment. This year, more than 10 million people are going to lose their health insurance. This year, nearly one in six, small businesses have closed this year.

This one's particularly infested with lies, given President Trump's stellar record on COVID, with multi-prong response on equipment delivery, equipment manufacture, deregulation of vaccine testing, and even transport of floating hospitals. The disaster he pins on Trump was the work of blue-state governors' abysmal insistence on forcing COVID patients into unwilling nursing homes, a blunder that killed a grossly disproportionate number of the people who died from COVID. Take away that blunder, and the death rate is very low indeed. And these same Democratic satraps are the ones who shut down the economy, despite evidence it didn't need to be shut, provided precautions were taken. That's why millions have been thrown out of work. He doesn't notice that. They're also the same satraps who opposed hydroxychloroquine for treatment, the same treatment that's enabling third-world countries to beat the disease while Americans are dying without it. He's trying to blame Trump for the dictatorial misdeeds of Democratic mayors and governors.

But worse still is the con. What's his plan?

We'll have a national mandate to wear a mask, not as a burden, but as a patriotic duty to protect one another and short we'll do what we should have done from the very beginning.

A mask mandate as late as 2021? After experts promised us all we needed to do was socially distance for two weeks to "flatten the curve"? This sounds like Permanent COVID, extended COVID, COVID institutionalized into a permanent lifestyle.

As Richard Grenell noted:

This election could be viewed as a choice:



Being Forced to Wear a Mask in January 2021



vs



Not Being Forced — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 21, 2020 He also wants to keep schools shut, as the Bernie manifesto notes, and his claim to "safe" for schools is a code word for it. Meanwhile, his claim to want to move equipment and medical manufacture to the States has already been done — by Trump. Dictators: The days of cozying up to dictators is over under president Biden. Bait and switch again. Trump has made life hell for dictators from Russia to China to Iran to Venezuela, while Democrats can't even manage a condemnation of Venezuela. As for North Korea, Trump's contacts with the dictator were to prevent nuclear war. What's Biden's better idea? Russia was used by Democrats to Get Trump, while China has been Joe Biden's cash cow for enriching his family. And as for Iran, well, their top terrorist, Soleimani, is dead. Democrats want to go back to the phony comity and cheating of the Iran deal. There's some cozying up to dictators, all right, and Democrats are doing it. Jobs: Biden claims to want to create jobs for "everyone." But his Green New Deal, seen right there in the Bernie-Biden manifesto described by Levin, is all about killing jobs, and killing the economy. Biden opposes fracking and can stop it quickly. He opposes pipelines. He wants crippling fuel mandates for inefficient energy supplies such as solar and wind -- the very thing that is creating blackouts in California. Every single proposal he makes will empower Democratic elites at the expense of the little guy. He also wants to get rid of the little guy's tax cuts, and the tax cuts of the guys who give jobs to the little guy. It's beyond disgusting. Two other things: How is it that the press, which has praised all of the radical Democratic proposals, can be so effusive about Joe too, for being so 'moderate'? Second, if Joe really is so moderate, why hasn't he explicitly rebuked the fanatics in his party who hate everything this country stands for? Other observers, out on Twitter, had some other observations about just how fake the whole Honest Joe house of cards is:

QUESTION: How do we know Biden's speech was live? Maybe he was doing different takes all day until they got one where he didn’t stumble all over himself. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 21, 2020

I learned two things tonight. Our nation is systemically racist but 83 seconds later, I learned this is a great nation filled with good and decent people. How is this possible ? — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) August 21, 2020

Biden condemns the violence three years ago in Charlottesville but not a word about the violence we're seeing in our cities today. — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) August 21, 2020

Who is fact checking this phony argument about taking people’s vote away?! — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 21, 2020

Democrats say the same thing every 4 years. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 21, 202

You are the season of darkness. @JoeBiden @dnc You are monsters. You are frauds. You are the lie. — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 21, 2020

As Biden claimed:

Character is on the ballot. Compassion is on the ballot, decency, science, democracy. They’re all on the ballot, who we are as a nation. What we stand for. And most importantly, who we want to be, that’s all on the ballot.

Nope, socialism is on the ballot. Biden left that part off, hoping you wouldn't notice.

Image credit: Screen shot from camera aimed at a television set, processed with Graphite by BeCasso.