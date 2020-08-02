Joe Biden still can't get his act together on who to pick for VP

August 1, the day for Joe Biden to announce his running mate for the presidential election came and went, and instead of a rollout, Joe Biden pushed his vice presidential choice back another ten days.

According to the New York Post:

Joe Biden is not expected to pick a running mate until at least Aug. 10. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee had previously said he expected to name someone to the job by the first of the month. The late in the game decision will put the announcement just one week before the Democratic convention that will officially designate the pair as the party’s presidential and vice presidential nominees.

Sure, it's possible the whole story is a story of Biden being disorganized and addled, unable to make up his mind, given that he's 77 and as Peggy Noonan put it, an "old" 77. Just his inability to know what day it is and where he is supports that argument.

But it's just as likely that Democrats are in some fierce backfighting. After all, nobody thinks Joe Biden's really going to be president, the closest thing to president should Biden be elected would be the vice president. Democrats know about power for the taking when they see it.

Up until recent days, California's Sen. Kamala Harris been seen as having it in the bag.

Based on Biden's earlier notes, she was. And she wants that job badly, campaigning ferociously behind the scenes, to the point of planting negative articles in the press about her potential rivals.

But this ten-day delay says she's not a lock. Something about her signals Joe isn't good with her. And now she has to wait, undoubtedly ... climbing the wall.

Yet her potential rivals are no prizes, either. Besides Harris, who got her political start as Willie Brown's mistress and slept her way to the top, her rivals include Rep. Karen Bass of California, basically a Cuban operative, according to this impeccably researched Breitbart report, and Susan Rice, President Obama's mouthpiece of lies, and keeper of the Obama administration's plotting secrets.

Different rival factions of the Democrats are battling it out and Harris is the loser.

No wonder Harris is going all in for getting word out about her many endorsements - such as this one:

Ben Crump, a civil rights lawyer who represents the family of George Floyd and other high-profile victims of police brutality, endorsed Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) to be former Vice President Joe Biden’s (D) running mate. “This is a time for steely-eyed public servants who play no games and demand results,” Crump wrote in a CNN op-ed. “It's time for Sen. Kamala Harris to join Joe Biden's ticket and, God willing, help him actualize the next phase of this movement from the White House.”

Or even more seriously, this group, California's power elite:

Prominent supporters of the California senator asked for the virtual sit-down on the heels of a POLITICO report Monday that Harris is not a lock for VP. It quoted former Sen. Chris Dodd, one of four members of the vetting unit, remarking to a prominent Democratic donor that Harris had “no remorse” for attacking Biden during a debate last year. Biden’s campaign at the time viewed the attack — Harris went after Biden for opposing a school busing program — as a cheap shot contrived to make him look racially insensitive. That story and another recent POLITICO report detailed that a contingent of Democrats is lobbying against Harris to be chosen as Biden’s running mate. The conference call included several of the state’s highest-ranking elected officials and labor and business leaders, including Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Secretary of State Alex Padilla, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, state schools chief Tony Thurmond, state Treasurer Fiona Ma and Chad Griffin, a Democratic consultant and former head of Human Rights campaign, according to organizers. Representing the Biden campaign were the four main members of his vetting team: Dodd, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; and Biden's former White House and Senate counsel, Cynthia Hogan.

What we have here are the Obamatons advocating for Susan Rice, the Bernie-ites advocating for Karen Bass, and Kamala herself, who seems close to the Hillary Clinton machine, being the third faction. The Obama people want to prevent prosecutions of Obama officials now that prosecutors are bearing down on them - they'd also like the Obama legacy restored and institutionalized. The Bernie-ites hate Harris, whom they accurately view as a former corrupt prosecutor or "a cop" as they put it. The Hillary-ites just want payback for the 2016 loss and lots of pork and parties for the elites, going back to the good old days. Pay to play and Clinton Foundation donations rolling in. Harris also comes attached with the smug California elites, wanting to export their blue-state permanent party model to the rest of the country.

Whoever Biden picks is going to represent the triumph of the represented faction over the other rivals. If Biden goes for Bass, he wants the win the Bernie-ites. If Biden goes for Rice, it's back to Obamadom and being Obama's shadow. If Biden goes for Harris, it's the Hillaryworld hog wallow, which should provide for young Hunter Biden and the rest of the family, as well as bring in the California elites.

My money's on his picking Harris in this situation based on who he is, but it's obvious he doesn't trust Harris, who has that lean and hungry look. No wonder nobody, including Joe Biden himself, knows who Joe Biden is going to pick.

Image credit: Official portrait, public domain, processed with FotoSketcher