It's time for the 'Silent Majority' to stop being silent

Sports leagues are cancelling practices and games at the drop of a social justice hat lately, in supposed solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The NBA started this, but other sports leagues have gotten into the act.

The NFL’s Tennessee Titans recently cancelled practice and held a “virtual news conference” instead, during which white quarterback Ryan Tannehill averred that the United States is “founded upon racist ideas.” (Yes, like the idea that ”all men are created equal,” and “are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights” such as “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”)

This idea is as pernicious as it is preposterous, self-evidently incorrect and incoherent. But no less prevalent for its falseness. And the revisionist rot percolates downward from the top, all-to-quickly infecting colleges, high schools, grade schools and even daycare centers.

Soon, kids will threaten to boycott spelling bees unless they can wear shirts sporting “Black Lives Matter” and give speeches in support of Antifa before spelling “antidisestablishmentarianism,” a word describing those who they will then proceed to mock and denigrate. Tee-ball games will be cancelled unless authorities allow the kiddies to publicly denounce the U.S. as “the most oppressive nation in the history of nations and oppression” between innings.

The majority of the “Silent Majority” have earned that moniker because they are supposedly too cowed to stand up for what they supposedly believe. They are the majority but until election day, they stay silent. When their leisure, livelihood, and family are threatened by close-minded fascist thugs, they go along to get along, making their voices heard at the ballot box alone instead of pledging their lives, fortunes and sacred honor to the defense of the nation and ideas they purportedly cherish.

Observing this makes me sick.

Seeing a mob of anarchists, immature entitled brats, intolerant Marxists, and assorted violent criminals put a heavy knee on my country’s neck makes me sad…and angry. Very, very angry. Seeing a significant percentage of Americans morph into Comrade Karens, each competing to be the “wokest link,” makes me croak “I can’t breathe!”

No country where belief is coerced and opinions mandated can be free. Thomas Jefferson once said, “I have sworn on the altar of God eternal hostility to all forms of tyranny over the minds of man.” Leftists have that as their very goal, their raison d'être. They demand womb-to-grave tyranny over your mind, your body and your soul.

Some who have been forced into complying with the wishes of a Marxist Minority appear to suffer from Stockholm Syndrome. Others are simply spineless, craven. Most just want to seem like nice people and end up as virtue-signalers.

Our life, liberty and pursuit of happiness are at stake. It is time to save our nation, niceties be damned.

Image credit: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0