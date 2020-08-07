It looks as if this Fall's hit show will be called ‘Obamagate’

On Tuesday night, Trump announced that U.S. Attorney John Durham had uncovered “breathtaking” evidence about the “corrupt” Russia hoax. That might just have been Trump puffing, except for the fact that the Trump campaign also released a new video hinting that the Democrats, from Obama on down, are going to be in trouble.

In April 2019, Attorney General William Barr assigned to John Durham, the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, the task of investigating operation “Crossfire Hurricane,” also known as the Russian hoax. In October 2019, word broke that the investigation had become a criminal probe.

All of this was exciting. Political watchers expected to learn about indictments “any day now.” Except “any day” hasn’t arrived. Don Surber, one of the most astute political writers around, has reluctantly concluded that the whole Durham investigation is for show because the D.C. Swamp will always circle the wagons:

The Washington Examiner reported, “U.S. Attorney John Durham will soon interview former CIA Director John Brennan, another sign that the investigation of the Trump-Russia investigators is ready to wrap up by the end of the summer.”



Notice the story did not say which summer. [snip] But what I really get is that there is an election on November 3rd and Durham and company have every reason to delay the case until the outcome of the election.



And I get that an indictment will need the approval of the majority of a grand jury in DC, the epicenter of TDS.



This looks more like investigation theater than holding anyone accountable for the FBI spying on Obama’s political opponents.



This case is being slow walked.

Don is so often correct that I hesitate to contradict him. (By the way, if you’re not checking out Don’s blog every day, you’re missing some of the best political analysis in America.) However, maybe because I’m a cockeyed optimist who desperately needs to believe that things are heading in a better direction, I think that the Trump administration is telegraphing something big for this Fall.

Keep in mind that Donald Trump ran a hugely successful reality show. He understands the importance of a narrative arc for any successful broadcast.

If Durham’s report had broken six months ago, it would have been old news by the summer. Worse, the media would have explained away almost everything and deep-sixed what it couldn’t explain. Various criminal cases would be grinding their way through the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia, with motions and cross-motions. By October or November, the story would be stagnant and stale.

Instead, the Trump administration is putting out what would be, in the world of television, previews of coming attractions for the Fall season. The first “promo” was Trump’s surprise statement to Lou Dobbs on Tuesday night. Trump used advertising words and phrases that have strong emotional impact, such as “breathtaking,” “horrible,” “beyond what anybody thought even possible,” and “corrupt”:

I’d watch that television show. Wouldn’t you?

Then, on Wednesday, Trump himself released the second “promo” for a new reality show. We could call it William Barr and John Durham star in “Obamagate – the Indictments.”

The campaign video, in simple terms, tells the American television audience the broad outlines of a corrupt scheme to overthrow a presidency. Put it together with President Trump’s “DRAIN THE SWAMP!” statement, and you’re looking at the hit show of September, the one that everyone’s been waiting for:

As I said, I could be reading way too much into this. Still, the one-two punch of Trump’s statement to Dobbs, immediately followed by a video ending with the word “Obamagate,” strongly reminds me of a television station teasing what it knows is going to be the Fall season’s hit show.

