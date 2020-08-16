Is this the leftist tactic that will drive suburban moms to Trump?

In the original Goldfinger book, Ian Fleming had Auric Goldfinger say, “Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action.” Enemy action is what’s on the table as Black Lives Matter and Antifa mobs are terrorizing suburban neighborhoods. What were random stories about threatening protests in quiet neighborhoods are now “the enemies’” routine behavior.

We’ve already seen a record number of people buying guns for the first time as they’ve watched the Democrat-run leftist mobs destroy urban America. With the suburbs now under attack, it’s probably these same people will push for Trump’s re-election with a mandate to return law and order to America’s streets.

Americans accept non-violent free speech in public spaces. Democrats even seem willing to tolerate violence and looting in commercial areas. It’s inconceivable, though, that any Americans, especially those college-educated suburban moms who have looked askance at Trump, will accept threatening protests on their children’s doorsteps.

The first house call from threatening protesters was in November 2018, when an Antifa mob surrounded Tucker Carlson’s home, terrorizing his family. The Carlsons eventually had to move. The suburban mob attacks then went dormant for a while, but 2020 has seen a frightening resurgence.

On March 2, a Black Lives Matter mob descended on the home of Jackie Lacey, Los Angeles’s first black district attorney. Her husband, David, met the mob on his porch with a gun and told them to back off. California’s hard-left Democrat Attorney General Xavier Becerra didn’t indict the trespassers; he filed misdemeanor charges against Lacey.

Almost three months later, on June 28, in St. Louis, Mark and Patricia McCloskey were filmed outside their home wielding guns after hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters broke down the fence to their gated community and marched onto their property. Significantly, a Soros-funded, Democrat prosecutor didn’t indict the trespassers; she indicted the McCloskeys.

The next mob assault on a neighborhood happened only a month later, on August 2, when 200 protesters stormed the community in which Seattle’s Police Chief Carmen Best lives. For the neighbors, especially the moms, it was terrifying:

“It was not peaceful. They were here to intimidate. Scare people. Scare children. There were children out there and they were asking them what schools they went to. They were yelling the most horrible things you’ve ever heard in your entire life,” said wife Jamie.

Seattle responded by stripping funds from the police, leading to Best’s resignation.

Just last week, only a few days after the attempt to get to Best’s house, the mob appeared in a Colorado Springs neighborhood. Unfortunately for the Antifa types, they picked the wrong neighborhood. It was Trump country, and the residents fought back.

Bu now, the mob had done its A-B testing. It had learned that MAGA neighborhoods are dangerous because people defend themselves, but Democrat-leaning suburbs are perfect for intimidation because the residents are meek and the politicians supportive. On Saturday, therefore, there were four reports about BLM and Antifa making terrifying raids on suburban communities.

One mob action was in (or near) St. Paul, Minnesota. John Thompson, a candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives, stormed the neighborhood that’s home to Bob Kroll, President of the Minneapolis Police Department’s union. Thompson then led a shrieking, obscene mob, as stunned residents watched. Thompson’s son, incidentally, was shot a couple of years ago and may well have survived because the police found him.

John Thompson, who recently won his Primary for 67A in St. Paul, goes off and screams at neighborhood children, residents, and neighbors of Police Union Leader Bob Kroll.



"F*CK, Hugo Minnesota!"



BLM protesters gathered today outside Kroll's home. pic.twitter.com/1vTaiTQsML — Alpha News MN (@AlphaNewsMN) August 15, 2020

(Read more at Power Line about Thompson’s raid.)

In Washington, D.C., an aggressive mob of protesters showed up at Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s home:

The group has made it to the Postmaster General’s house in Northwest DC.

USPS has wanted 46 states they can’t guarantee delayed mail-in ballots will be counted. All this as accusations swirl the President is intentionally blocking funding for USPS. pic.twitter.com/dPWvqBWepm — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) August 15, 2020

Protesters in Seattle stopped the pretense of targeting just one person and openly marched through a neighborhood demanding that the white residents give up their homes and their money:

Seattle BLM protesters march through residential neighborhoods and demand white people give up their homes.



“Give up your house. Give Black people back their homes.” “what are you going to do about it? Open up your wallets.”pic.twitter.com/btRzqos0IR — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) August 14, 2020

In Portland, an Antifa mob marched through a residential neighborhood, violently attacking police officers as they went:

A large group of militant antifa wearing armor and carrying shields have shut down a street in north Portland. They are trying to march to the police union hall, the place they broke into and set on fire last week. A police line stops them from continuing. pic.twitter.com/jD4YohjKfw — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 15, 2020

And what do the Democrats think? House Representative Ayanna Pressley, a member of AOC’s squad, can be considered representative of the Democrat view. She said that BLM and, by implication, Antifa need to continue targeting Republican politicians (and everyone else who stands in their way):

UNHINGED: Squad member Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls for targeting GOP officials with “unrest in the streets” pic.twitter.com/WmHartKDDz — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 15, 2020

No matter how far left suburban moms are, they love their children and will protect them. Faced with leftist enemy action, they’ll buy guns and it’s just possible that they might vote for Trump. (Remember, if you want to avoid an even more violent “resistance,” you need to work to give Trump an overwhelming victory, with both the Electoral College and the popular vote.)

