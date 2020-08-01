'Individuals with a cervix' - women reduced to body parts under transgender orthodoxy

Transgenderism has a way of penalizing women, and it's not just from the entry of biological men into the realm of women's sports.

Suddenly, women are being reduced to body parts, commodified, based on the strange contortions of recognizing men with body dysmorphia as actual women, and vice versa. To accomodate this small group of people, women are being reduced to spare parts.

Here's what the Daily Mail reports:

The American Cancer Society has been slammed for using the phrase 'individuals with a cervix' in its latest pap screening advice, rather than women. Cervical cancer screening is now recommended to start at 25, instead of 21, and HPV testing should begin at 25 rather than 30. But in updating its advice, the ACS used 'individuals with a cervix', rather than 'women' in their guidance, because transgender, non-binary and gender-nonconforming individuals can also have a cervix.

And they might add, men with all the innate biology of men, are now in some absolute way, 'women.'

Et tu, American Cancer Society?

To reduce women to body parts is absolutely dehumanizing - it's what the porno industry does, it's what butcher shops (which serve legitimate human needs) do. But now the medical industry is doing the same thing, reducing women to body parts as if they carried these parts around with them by choice in suitcases.

The very word 'woman' now has to be broken down into body part functions when in fact, all the characteristics that amount to being a woman or being a man are entirely integral to one's personhood. It goes right down into the DNA and chromosomes, XX for women, XY for men. No transgender surgery can change that, and it would be insane to treat someone medically as if they held the opposite configuration.

Which explains why even the medical field has now got to balance bowing to the political correctness with actual medical treatment for particular conditions that can affect women.

This sort of thing started with 'hormones' as if that were the only thing that made women women, and men men -- hormonal treatment was the only thing necessary for born-male athlete to compete in female sports as long as they claimed the name of 'woman.'

But women are much more than hormones - there's muscle, bone structure and countless things that integrate together to make women women and men men.

Now women are being reduced to 'individuals with a cervix' instead of recognized for their entire design.

What's bad here is that this won't be the end of it. If women can be reduced to body parts, it's only a matter of time before more commodification happens. Body parts will eventually become like property, and perhaps bought and sold. And if bought and sold is the norm, then graded by quality - USDA choice, as commodities are. After that, they could also be stolen, or expropriated. Just as disgusting, a woman who's had a double masectomy could easily be classified as 'not a woman,' since women are now being defined by parts.

The early feminist movement put a lot of steam into demanding that women not be commodified, reduced to body parts - and now it's all going that direction now.

This can get very grotesque, very Orwellian. Heaven help us.

Image credit: Pixabay public domain