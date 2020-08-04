If you’re wondering about racism in America, watch this video

In August 2019, Millie Weaver (aka Millennial Millie), went to a Trump rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. She carried with her a microphone emblazoned with Alex Jones’s InfoWars logo. Whatever one feels about InfoWars is irrelevant. What is relevant, instead, is a 50-second long clip of the video revealing that it is Trump’s supporters, not the left, that truly embrace the idea that “love trumps hate.”

Millie’s goal last year was to get some of the anti-Trump protesters to walk over to the Trump supporters and see if they were as bad as the protesters claimed they were. Eventually, Marcos, a black American, took her up on the challenge. After he spent time with the Trump supporters, Millie asked Marcos to escort her back to the anti-Trump protesters so that he could compare his experience with Trump supporters to Millie’s experience with the protesters.

The resulting video lasts 44 minutes and, if you have the time, is worth watching. The difference between the welcome Trump’s supporters offer Marcos and the spittle-flecked, obscene, threatening invective that the protesters hurl at Millie is shocking. It certainly shocked Marcos.

But for many people, 44 minutes is a long time to commit to a video, especially one that’s almost a year old. It scarcely seems relevant enough to justify the time commitment. Even though the Black Lives Matter movement, Marxist though it may be, has thrust racism to the forefront of everything happening in America today, people might still find it hard to bestir themselves to invest time in the video.

At Twitter, though, BIGDAVE did something clever. He reduced the video to a mere 50 seconds. In under a minute, anyone can see the generosity of spirit and the color blindness on the Trump side, and the frightening hatred radiating from the leftists.

We’ve seen this raw hatred before. We’ve seen it at Nazi rallies in 1930s Germany, we’ve seen it at KKK and White Supremacist rallies in America, we’ve seen it when angry Alabamans tried to block black children from attending their schools in the 1950s, and we’ve seen it all over the Middle East as frenzied mobs shout about “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.”

It is the mindless hatred of angry mobs that have been taught that the world is a zero-sum game and that the only way to survive isn’t through liberty and ethics but, instead, by using hatred to defeat the “other.” This is what people on the American left have become. They don’t act like respectable humans in a constitutional democratic republic. They act like ravening animals.

Unfortunately, Millie has lost track of Marco. It would have been interesting to see if his experience last year had any effect on him.

Here’s the entire video:

Image: Twitter screengrab