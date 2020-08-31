I sure hope Adam Schiff follows through on his threat to subpoena DNI Ratcliffe over congressional briefings

Adam Schiff, who consistently lied about having clear evidence of purported Trump collusion with Russia, is setting himself up for more humiliation that he knows will be ignored by his MSM propagandist pals.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Sunday that Democrats will consider a subpoena for National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe after he announced the House and Senate intelligence committees would no longer receive in-person briefings on election security.

In a letter to the heads of those committees Friday, the nation's top intelligence official said the move was intended to ensure intelligence regarding "elections security, foreign malign influence, and election interference is not misunderstood nor politicized." Ratcliffe said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" that he would "continue to keep Congress informed" through written updates. He explained the main reason for the change was to stop "a pandemic of information being leaked out of the intelligence community."

Ratcliffe’s long interview with Maria Bartiromo is must-see TV, and offered a cornucopia of facts, including the news that he has been coordinating with the John Durham investigation to avoid premature declassification and disclosure of information that would interfere with the investigation. Ratcliffe is running his own intelligence investigation, in addition to the criminal investigation of the inadequate predicate of the FBI investigation of the Trump campaign and administration.

“I’m coordinating with him to make sure that he has the intelligence documents that he needs to do his work, and what I don’t want to do is declassify something that might prejudice his work so we’re going to have to coordinate as we go forward.”

Here is all 20 minutes of the Ratcliffe interview, spread over3 segments, in part due to a technical issue that prevented picture and sound both being broadcast, leading to an audio-only feed.

In addition, former acting-DNI Ric Grenell appeared for a shorter interview, in which he laid out the criminality of leaks with his characteristic forceful directness and insight:

My guess is that Schiff is merely blustering abut subpoenaing DNI Ratcliffe. But if he follows through, I expect Ratcliffe to demolish him with testimony about criminality on the part of his colleagues and maybe even him. The Democrats' party line that Russia is a huge threat and China is no problem can be demolished. Biden's family's financial ties to China are a gigantic issue that will cost him support once the Trump campaign focuses on it. The DNI has facts at his command that will make Schiff regret the subpoena, if he follows through.

Go ahead Schiff, make my day.

