How the Trump campaign will shift the narrative and win

With the media and the Democrats completely dedicated to fictional narratives, from Trump calling neo-Nazis “fine people” to the wacky conspiracy theory that Trump is sabotaging the US Postal Service in order to disenfranchise voters, the challenge facing the Trump campaign is letting truth annihilate propaganda.

I have long stressed that President Trump understands video narratives better than any other president in American history. He was the most successful reality television producer in the history of the medium, crafting compelling narratives abut job competition that drew record audiences. He understands that in order to reach people effectively, a narrative has to follow a structure similar to that of a play, with 3 acts. The political narrative of the Trump administration is now entering Act Three, in which the conflicts that developed in the first two acts come to a satisfying conclusion, with surprises sprung and conflicts resolved.

We got an excellent preview of the developing mesages yesterday, thanks to Maria Bartiromo. If you want to understand the deep currents of American politics, Maria Bartiromo’s weekly show on Fox News Channel, Sunday Morning Futures, is essential viewing. Set your DVR to never miss it if you care about politics. Her guests on yesterday’s edition, embedded in full below, laid out the arguments that the Trump campaign can use to win the race, despite the full force of the media behind the artificial narratives pushed by the Democrats.

Each guest capably explained the reality that invalidates the media narratives the American public is marinated in. I am optimistic about the Trump campaign’s ability to push reality into the public consciousness among the persuadable segment of the electorate because the public distrusts the media so deeply and because the truth has a lot of gravity when contrasted with the phony narratives that comprise the Democrats’ public stances.

Before I describe what each guest covered and provide the time at which the segment starts so readers can focus on what interests them most, I need to note one bombshell that Maria dropped: her sources tell her that John Brennan is slated for an interview with the Durham investigators on Friday of this week. In federal investigations, a target for indictment is usually called in to speak with prosecutors as the last stage of the investigation, after all the relevant facts have been gathered. The mere fact of being called doesn’t guarantee an indictment, of course. But in practice, in an investigation such as Durham’s, an interview is a necessary but not sufficient precursor of an indictment.

Jared Kushner was the first interview beginning 19 seconds into this video:

Kushner offered a detailed and convincing narrative of the strategy that the Trump administration has used to completely reverse the position of the United States in the Middle East and bring about peace, rather than war, as the trend. Under the Obama administration, Iran was ascendant and the Arab regimes were turning away from the United States, while Israel faced terrorism from Hezb’allah and Hamas, financed by Iran with the billions handed over to it by Obama’s bribe for the Iran deal.

The mainstream media is doing their best to ignore the triumph of the normalization of relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel. But as Kushner explains very clearly, it is a landmark that is leading to even better things ahead, heading toward real peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors. This is Nobel Peace Prize-worthy. But the Nobel Prize Committee that awarded the Peace Prize to Barack Obama for no accomplishment at all, just for being Obama, is unlikely to recognize this historic major achievement.

Kushner strikes me as extremely smart and articulate. Since he was the point man on negotiating with the Arabs and Israelis, it is pretty easy to imagine him selling them on the Trump administration’s vision for the new Middle East. The only reservation I have about the way he presents himself is that there is curious lack of affect. I would call it “poker face-plus,” in the way he speaks in a monotone and shows no facial expression other than deadpan. The one time he gives away his inner thoughts is when he listens to a question and the corners of his mouth show clues about his reaction.

I think Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump are likely to be a force in politics for a long time. It is worthwhile watching the interview just to get a sense of how smart and well controlled he is.

Maria followed Jared Kiuhner with an interview with President Trump, mainly on the Democrats’ demands for $25 billion in US Postal Service funding to handle mail in ballots, and Trump’s opposition. They can’t appropriate the money without a presidential signature, so he holds the power to scuttle their scheme to steal the election with millions of ballots mailed out, stolen, and harvested. Trump is hanging tough. At the end, Trump also makes the case that Russia hoax coup plot was directed by Obama and Biden – another truth bomb that should be a focus of the campaign.

Here is where the Trump segment begins:

Steve Bannnon followed his former boss and explained the big picture of Trump reversing the globalist agenda, which sacrificed American manufacturing, devastating the blue collar middle class, and enriched the top tier of financial and technology elites. Bannon is passionate and articulate. The message he powerfully articulates should win the industrial Midwest for Trump:

Here is where Bannon starts:

Following Bannon is Senator Ron Johnson, who explains how the evidence of the coup has been covered up, but now is breaking out, as long-suppressed evidence finally is coming to light. He speaks with genuine passion and outrage. Given the high probability that indictments will be forthcoming from the Durham (and maybe other) investigators, the members of the electorate who are not already committed to the left have a chance to finally understand “the greatest political crime in American history,”as President Trump described it to Maria.

The final segment with Steven Schrage on the set-up of spying on Trump campaign, as apparently masterminded by Stefan Halper, Schrage’s PhD thesis supervisor at Cambridge University. Halper has been kept in the shadows, probably because he was a spy for the US who collaborated with Britain’s MI 6 and Christopher Steele, a former MI 6 spy and has been shielded as a “sources and methods” secret that must be protected. The outrageous sums that were paid to Halper for vague “studies” on broad topics looks to me a lot like the American spooks financing the set-up of spying on the Trump campaign by falsely painting Carter Page as a potential Russian agent when, in fact, he was already an asset for the CIA, which was concealed from the FISA Court by former FBI lawyer Eric Clinesmith, who reportedly is pleading guilty and turning state’s evidence in the Durham probe.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab