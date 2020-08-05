History is out -- but what will replace it?

It's getting really crazy out there, from burning bibles to referring to people who throw rocks as "peaceful protesters."

The latest one comes from Chicago, as we see in this report:

Leaders in education, politics and other areas gathered in suburban Evanston Sunday to ask that the Illinois State Board of Education change the history curriculum at schools statewide, and temporarily halt instruction until an alternative is decided upon. At a news conference, State Rep. LaShawn K. Ford said current history teachings lead to a racist society and overlook the contributions of women and minorities. Before the event Sunday, Rep. Ford's office distributed a news release "Rep. Ford Today in Evanston to Call for the Abolishment of History Classes in Illinois Schools," in which Ford asked the ISBOE and school districts to immediately remove history curriculum and books that "unfairly communicate" history "until a suitable alternative is developed."

Is that Howard Zinn spinning in his grave?

So what are we going to tell our children about their country? Who will decide what book or books address every single aspect of U.S. history?

Don't we already have "Black History Month" that emphasizes their contributions to U.S. history? Isn't September "Hispanic Heritage Month"? When are we going to teach them to read and write? Or speak correctly?

Once again, the winner of this latest madness will be "home schools" or private schools. I can see more and more schools offering options to parents desperately looking for an alternative.

Someone needs to whisper in the Democrats’ ears that they are making parents very very angry.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.