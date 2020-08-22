Hey, Joe, here's your science and experts: Dr. Birx calls in-person voting safe as Starbucks

To hear Joe Biden tell it, President Trump is against "science" and refuses to listen to 'experts.' That's why his COVID response was supposedly so mishandled.

Here's what the old foof claimed during his Democratic National Convention speech on Thursday:

Character is on the ballot, compassion is on the ballot, decency, science, democracy, they’re all on the ballot.

...and...

We’ll put politics aside. We’ll take the muzzle off our experts, so the public gets the information they need and deserve, honest unvarnished truth. They can handle it.

Well, here's some science from an indisputable expert and the muzzle is off. According to John Solomon's JustTheNews:

The doctor coordinating the White House Coronavirus Task Force says she believes it will be safe for voters to go to the polls in November. “Well, I can tell you it has been safe for me to go to Starbucks and pick up my order,” Dr. Deborah Birx told Just The News in an interview when asked about in-person voting. Birx has been traveling the country by car and one of her practices is to visit as many Starbucks as she can in an attempt to gauge whether people are wearing masks and socially distancing. She said her coffee experiences in states that have higher than normal COVID-19 cases, has led her to a conclusion about voting. “If you go into Starbucks in the middle of Texas and Alabama and Mississippi that have very high case rates, then I can't say that it would be different waiting in line in the polls,” Birx said.

Experts don't always agree with each other, but she's an indisputable one, and by coincidence it's the same thing her colleague, Dr. Anthony Fauci said a week ago about voting in person. According to Fox News:

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said this week there is “no reason” Americans can’t vote in person for the 2020 presidential election, so long as voters follow proper social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I think if carefully done, according to the guidelines, there’s no reason that I can see why that not be the case,” Fauci told ABC News this week. “If you go and wear a mask, if you observe the physical distancing, and don’t have a crowded situation, there’s no reason why shouldn’t be able to do that.” Fauci added that individuals who are “compromised physically or otherwise” and who are not interested in physically going to the polls on Election Day, can use mail-in voting. But Fauci doubled-down, saying “there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be able to vote in person or otherwise.”

But to hear Joe Biden tell it, COVID is out of control, schools must remain shut, and the mask police have got to get ready to head out to the Montana badlands to enforce a one-size-fits-all national mask mandate.

He's campaigning on a permanent lockdown ticket, using it as a cudgel to blame President Trump for all the COVID deaths, (which were largely the work of Democratic governors seeding nursing homes with COVID patients), among other things, cynically playing into the false "narrative" that President Trump "mismanaged" the COVID crisis. (For a good defense, see Kellyanne Conway's Fox interview here). He's also championing the lockdown state to keep Democratic blue state governors and mayors happy with their newfound dictatorial powers, keep the economy down to ensure a pliant welfare class of indigents, and keep the teachers' unions, which don't want to teach but want to get paid, happy. Most of all, he's keeping the false alarms going to scare people, to ensure that they vote by mail as the blue-state governors want, in order to keep the conditions optimal for ballot harvesting and outright fraud.

If you want to talk about risk, mail-in ballots are very risky -- as opportunities for fraud, something the press keeps denying over and over again even as the evidence piles up.

Biden's keeping all these alarms up for sleazy political aims, and hiding behind 'experts' and 'science' to do it.

A lot of water has passed under the bridge since the first alarming days of COVID, and most Americans know that while social distancing is a good idea, particularly in crowded indoor places with a lot of shouting, the risk of COVID is quite manageable with social distancing and much of life can carry on as normal. They've been going to the groceries, the post office, the doctor's, and the parks for months, something Biden, stuck in his basement, hasn't.

Now Birx and Fauci are stating the obvious, noticing how things are going and drawing scientific conclusions from their observations, same as is done in science.

Will Biden listen to these experts? Not with the hydra-head of special interests enveloping him. Giving up permanent lockdown when the facts are in is too much for a cynical pol whose favored minions have interests in stake. His claim to science and experts is selective indeed and rings very very hollow.

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of photo by Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0, and Pixabay public domain image.