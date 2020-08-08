Here's a corrected headline for the New York Times on those jobs numbers

Here is the headline in the NYT which is being repeated throughout the media because they have to mislead the public in order to get the radical leftist agenda to destroy America in place.

Here is what the headline should be:

In a tremendous surprise, jobs again soared despite a herculean effort by most of the media and other Democrats to scare the public into staying home and by keeping businesses shut down.

Less than 2% of the public have had a positive test for the virus, including a huge number with no symptoms or very minor symptoms. (In my county, of more than 150,000 residents, we have a whopping seven people in two large hospitals with the virus and we get a big article every day of how bad it is). In contrast, 100% of the public has been inflicted with draconian measures and endless reporting to scare us and to intentionally destroy the economy. The economic collapse has not been caused by the virus despite all the headlines. The economic collapse is caused by power-hungry politicians issuing dictatorial edicts. Democrats would clearly rather have people of all races dependent on government instead of giving them more opportunities to move up the economic ladder.

Why would anyone want the never-ending $600 excess unemployment benefit if it wasn't for the purpose of keeping more people unemployed? If a five year-old was offered $5 to do nothing or $2 to make their bed they would choose to do nothing just like adults if they are offered more not to work than to work.

Anyone who believes the excess benefit doesn't discourage work is either an economic illiterate or lacks common sense. Or their brain has been removed.

Maybe the public recognizes that 63% of the counties in the U.S. still have fewer than five deaths despite assigning deaths to COVID-19 despite most being caused by other more serious health issues. That could be the reason people are venturing out and going back to work.

Thank goodness we have a president who wants to give the people as much freedom and power as possible and understands that most areas of the country have not had huge problems with the virus and do not need the draconian measures advocated by the media.

If Biden was president he would dictatorially demand that 100% of U.S. residents abide by whatever rules the tyrannical politicians want.

Biden and other Democrats do not believe you should have freedom of choice on health care or what school you go to. They certainly would not give freedom of choice to state and local leaders not to have the oppressive mask requirement.

How did we go from NIH director Dr. Anthony Fauci, the CDC and the World Health Organization saying we shouldn't wear masks if we are healthy, to masks almost solving the problem? After thousands of years of viruses and many pandemics CDC and WHO said in March not to wear masks and now the public is told that if we don't wear masks, including children in schools, that we want people to die. What a croc!

How would we have mobilized to go against the pandemic without oil? Tell that to the candidate of the Green New Deal.

There is only one choice if we want a chance at freedom and prosperity and that is to reelect Trump and ignore all the campaign workers, posing as journalists, who are covering up for Biden.