Government institutions are driving anti-white racism in America

One of the things people forget when they consider the scourge of Jim Crow is that it lasted so long because it was a government institution. Those white people who would have liked to rent hotel rooms or give restaurant seats to black people, whether because of principle or for profit, were not allowed to do so. The Southern Democrat governments made racism a state institution. That Jim Crow mindset – which sees the government enforcing racism – is reappearing across America.

To appreciate why this is happening, one has to remember that leftism is, by definition, an institutional ideology. Rather than believing in individual liberty, leftists believe in the power of government. Therefore, it makes sense that those people most likely (a) to go into government and (b) to bend government to their belief system are going to be leftists. That’s how we end up with this most recent batch of reports about state and federal institutions pushing anti-white racism.

The first story comes out of Tennessee. A father whose child is in the Metro Nashville Public School District (and keep in mind that Nashville is a Democrat-run city), announced that he was pulling his second-grade daughter out of the school, effective immediately. The reason was that the district was teaching the seven-year-olds that white people are bullying race haters – and he provided the evidence to back up his contention:

She has been and will always be taught that everyone is equal.



She will not be ashamed of her skin color. — GrantB911 (@GrantB911) August 14, 2020

The Mexican kids were sent away and forced to sit in the dirt with flies around them and an electric fence that shocked them because white people are bad.



This is NOT a civil rights lesson.



This is self-hate & fake white privilege. pic.twitter.com/fPU24odazO — GrantB911 (@GrantB911) August 14, 2020

With that type of thing taking place in public schools, it’s no wonder, as Stacey Lennox writes, that teachers in Tennessee’s Rutherford County School District (that’s Murfreesboro, which has a huge Sunni Islam population), are insisting that parents sign an agreement that, with their students doing distance learning from home, they will not monitor their child’s classes. When challenged, the school district claimed that this rule was to protect students’ academic privacy, but we already know that the real purpose in public schools around the country is so that teachers can preach leftism:

This type of debate is not just happening in Tennessee. A founding teacher at the Science Leadership Academy in Philadelphia also took to Twitter to express concern over parent observation of virtual classes. His laments about parents, especially conservative parents, had been retweeted over 1,000 times before he locked his account. Retweeting means other people were sharing his concerns with their own followers. Matthew Kay put this up for other teachers to respond to: “So, this fall, virtual class discussions will have many potential spectators — parents, siblings, etc. — in the same room. We’ll never be quite sure who is overhearing the discourse. What does this do for our equity/inclusion work?” If you need clarity of what equity and inclusion work means, you can see the pictures in the previous tweets. Matthew concluded his thread with: “While conversations about race are in my wheelhouse, and remain a concern in this no-walls environment — I am most intrigued by the damage that ‘helicopter/snowplow’ parents can do in honest conversations about gender/sexuality,” he added. “And while ‘conservative’ parents are my chief concern — I know that the damage can come from the left too. If we are engaged in the messy work of destabilizing a kids [sic] racism or homophobia or transphobia — how much do we want their classmates’ parents piling on?”

Meanwhile, at the federal level, the Revolver caught NASA broadcasting “unhinged race rhetoric”:

On Thursday, the YouTube account for the NASA Johnson Space Center broadcast an unannounced livestream. Instead of showcasing engineering accomplishments, scientific research, or life on the International Space Station, the livestream, organized by NASA’s African American Employee Resource Group (AAERG), was a panel discussion on “white privilege.” Instead of featuring top scientists and engineers, NASA’s broadcast starred academic race hustlers, like Prairie View A&M University political science professor William Hoston, whose groundbreaking work includes the 2018 book “Toxic Silence: Race, Black Gender Identity, and Addressing the Violence against Black Transgender Women in Houston.” [snip] Another participant in the virtual event was University of Pittsburgh adjunct professor Austin O. Richardson II, who used the virtual meetup as a chance to share extreme views with NASA’s imprimatur. Richardson stated that all white people on earth possess a secret knowledge of racial hierarchy, but may conceal it in order to oppress others. “If you are non-white, and you come across a white person, and they act like they don’t know what’s going on, they are deceiving you, and they are trying to disarm you,” Richardson said. “Every white person over the age of 12 knows that they are white, and they know that racism exists…If they say ‘I’m white,’ they automatically know all the implications of what that means.”

You can read much more of this taxpayer-funded anti-white racism here. It’s ugly, it’s hate-filled, and it’s the moral equivalent of Jim Crow.

The question now is whether this can be stopped. Can we correct the institutions? Must they be defunded and broken up? Or has the rot sunk so deep that we’re stuck with this hatred and its inevitable fallout on the streets of America?

Image: NASA anti-racism live stream, by NASA Johnson; public domain