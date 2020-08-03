Female mud-wrestling cage match: Joe Biden's delayed VP announcement has all the candidates at each other's throats

Apparently, Democrats just can't play nice — even with each other.

According to this report in the Washington Post, Joe Biden's inability to make up his mind about whom he wants as his running mate is prompting some female mud-wrestling in the slop pit of contenders:

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has extended his vice-presidential search by as much as two weeks, intensifying the jockeying and lobbying between allies of the women who hope to join his White House. Even some longtime Biden allies worry the process has become "messier than it should be," pitting women, especially Black women, against one another. The dynamic threatens to undermine Biden's effort to use the vice-presidential search to spotlight some of the party's brightest female stars during the highly public vetting process. And it's already providing President Trump's campaign an opening to dig up dirt and launch attacks on potential rivals.

The delay (and it's not the first delay, by the way) seems to make them want to fight with each other.

Some of the comments are being made by high-ranking Democrats pushing alternative candidates such as Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) and more recently Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), making some worry that women of color are being forced to kneecap one another. "It bugs me that people want to pit these two Black women against the other," said Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), a key Biden confidant, referring to the burgeoning Bass vs. Harris narrative. "Nobody is trying to pit Sen. Elizabeth Warren against [Michigan Gov. Gretchen] Whitmer. And both of their names are being mentioned every day as being in the search." "It is messier than it should be because somebody is trying to create a story," Clyburn added.

Well, what a pretty picture. Kamala Harris, for one, has been reportedly planting negative stories about her rivals in the press in a bid to persuade Biden to pick her.

Apparently, they're all doing it now, taking the ever extending time frame brought on by Joe's indecisiveness to rake each other down like crabs in a bucket.

So much for sisterhood. It just goes to show that Democrats always put themselves, rather than party unity, first. The bad feelings from this debacle should get the Bernie-ites, the Clintonites, and the Obamatons all bitter at each other before this wretched spectacle is finished.

Clyburn is the one whose endorsement made addled Joe Biden, instead of, say, Kamala Harris, the nominee. He can now thank himself for making that baby. What the heck did he expect?

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of four images by Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0; The Circus via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0; Julia Pickett via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0; and personal photo.