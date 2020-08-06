Facebook and Twitter censor Trump campaign post on children and coronavirus

The Silicon Valley tech titans are blatantly interfering in politics by taking down a video excerpt posted by the Trump campaign in which President Trump correctly noted that children are “almost immune” to coronavirus. In point of fact, according to The American Academy of Pediatrics 3 days ago:

…the available data indicated that COVID-19-associated hospitalization and death is uncommon in children. At this time, it appears that severe illness due to COVID-19 is rare among children.

That sounds like “almost immune” to me, especially considering that children are far less likely than adults to carefully observe hand washing, social distancing, and other measures that adults practice to avoid infection.

Yet, via Breitbart:

Facebook said it removed the video of the interview because President Trump claimed that children have heightened immunity to coronavirus. (snip) This is despite repeated assurances from Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg that the platform will not censor politicians. In a speech at Georgetown University in October 2019, Zcukberg said “we think people should be able to hear what politicians have to say.” It seems policy has now changed at Facebook, which is now censoring what the President is saying. “This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from Covid-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful Covid misinformation,” said Facebook spokesman Andy Stone in a statement attempting to justify the takedown.

Note that the Facebook statement distorts what the President said, dropping the crucial qualifier “almost.”

Following Facebook’s censorship of a public statement by the President of the United States, Twitter went even farther, “forbidding the account from tweeting until it took down the original post.” This is how a third-grade schoolteacher might deal with a pupil, but it is the height of arrogance for a site that purports to be a public forum.

In case you have any doubts about the bias Twitter is showing here:

The tech oligarchs may be playing right into President Trump’s hands, as his campaign targets the highly unpopular cancel culture that has made 62% of Americans tell a pollster they are afraid to share their political views:

Graphic credit: Twitter screen grab