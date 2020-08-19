Dems’ uneasy coalition already fracturing over DNC featuring a Palestinian anti-Semite Tuesday night

Forget the happy talk of the mainstream media. The Democrats are a coalition of mutually antagonistic factions, united only by their hatred of President Donald Trump. They couldn't even keep a lid on the conflict between the dominant radicals and the pseudo-moderates propping up senescent Joe Biden as a putative centrist. Don’t look for the mainstream media to mention this, but the Biden campaign actually disavowed one of the speakers during last night’s Democratic National Convention internet TV show, Linda Sarsour and she is muttering about retaliation at the polls. Remember her?

Sarsour, who has a history of controversial statements regarding Israel, appeared on a panel hosted by the Muslim Delegates and Allies Assembly, one of several side councils and caucuses, on the second day of the virtual DNC.

Linda Sarsour in 2016

Islamophobia Discussion with Linda Sarsour, Ingrid Mattson, and Imam Zaid

The New York Times has nary a word about it this morning, but the media memory hole is not fully up to speed (yet). If you look hard enough, you can find Jacob Kornbluh writing in The Jewish Insider:

A spokesperson for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign reiterated the presumptive Democratic nominee’s views on supporting Israel and stance against antisemitism after coming under criticism for an appearance by Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday. “Joe Biden has been a strong supporter of Israel and a vehement opponent of anti-Semitism his entire life, and he obviously condemns her views and opposes BDS, as does the Democratic platform,” Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement.

Sarsour’s Jew hatred is so toxic that she was forced out of her leadership role in the “Women’s March on Washington” last year. She is an enthusiastic supporter of the BDS movement and has attacked Ayan Hirsi Ali and Brigitte Gabriel, tweeting, "I wish I could take their vaginas away," wrote Sarsour in the now-infamous tweet. "They don't deserve to be women."

Prior to being disavowed, Sarsour seems to have fully expected that if the Biden campaign wins, his handlers will allow her plenty of influence, as Kornbluh writes:

“The Democratic Party is not perfect, but it is absolutely our party [at] this moment,” Sarsour said. “I am here to say that I’m not looking for perfection. I’m looking to defeat fascism and I hope our Muslim American community understands how important this election is.” Sarsour added that if the Democrats win the White House in November, “I promise you I will be the one to help hold Joe Biden and [presumptive vice presidential candidate] Kamala Harris accountable for our communities.”

After Bates, Biden’s rapid response handler, condemned her views, Sarsour warned the campaign that she could sabotage it, unless she is catered to:

@AndrewBatesNC , just came here to remind you that you need a coalition to defeat Donald Trump and that Muslim Americans are an important voter bloc in key states like Michigan, Wisconsin, Virginia, Texas, Pennsylvania & I know a little something about how to organize them.