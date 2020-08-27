Democrats panic as voters turn away from the left’s unending violence

For months now, the Democrat-controlled mainstream media has cheered on the violence that followed George Floyd’s fentanyl overdose while in police custody. In Democrat-run cities across American, mayors sympathized with the mobs on the streets. They would not act to stem the violence that has destroyed billions of dollars in public and private property and claimed several lives. Higher up the political chain, Democrat politicians refused to condemn the violence, instead blaming federal officers and (of course) President Trump.

Suddenly, though, there’s a change in the air. With Trump getting a bounce following the Democrat convention and getting an even greater bounce as the Republican convention plays out, Democrats in the media and elsewhere have realized that the average American is repelled, rather than enchanted, by a violent, bloody revolution in America’s streets.

This woman speaks for many Democrats voters who believe that any hope for a safer, brighter future lies with the Republicans, not the Democrats:

"This convention just in the last two nights has awakened me that there is hope," says a Minnesota Democrat with anguish in her voice.



"There are people that are willing to fight for us." #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/MakR57ZmmG — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) August 26, 2020

It’s no wonder that, in an abrupt about-face, both the mainstream media and political leftists are calling out the rioters and the bullies. For general consumption, they condemn the violence. When speaking to the base, though, they don’t condemn the violence. Instead, they tell the mob that their activities, rather than hurting Trump, are helping him. There’s no concern for the lives destroyed and the cities ruined. It’s all about positioning Biden for an election victory.

The following videos reveal the two strategies. American welfare is clearly not part of the calculation.

The most commented-upon video comes from Don Lemon, speaking to a sagely nodding Fredo Cuomo. Lemon essentially says, “Biden, speak up now, or you’re going to screw up the election.”

“The rioting has to stop... it’s showing up in the polling, it’s showing up in focus groups.” Don Lemon pic.twitter.com/xiFsowHbhb — JohnWMarxII (@JohnWMarxII) August 26, 2020

And sure enough, Biden responded to his marching orders and finally condemned the leftist mobs’ violence:

Once again, a Black man — Jacob Blake — was shot by the police. In front of his children. It makes me sick.



Is this the country we want to be?



Needless violence won’t heal us. We need to end the violence — and peacefully come together to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/WdNqrxA3PK — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2020

Biden’s being praised for speaking up, praise that is bovine fecal matter. This is too little, too late, and it’s way too obviously unprincipled opportunism. If Biden’s handlers had thought silence would help him at the polls, he wouldn’t have opened his mouth.

Even ordinary leftists – such as this man whose business is being destroyed – are figuring out that there’s a problem:

Windows of businesses and residential buildings being smashed on University Avenue — which were not preemptively boarded up. This Papa John’s employee asks protesters, “Do you want Trump to be elected?” pic.twitter.com/IbSubGfGs6 — Dylan Brogan (@telldylan) August 26, 2020

It’s not just the riots that are a problem. The bullying is irking people too. Footage went viral of Black Lives Matter activists in D.C. intimidating diners, including a BLM supporter who wouldn’t raise her fist. (A WaPo reporter did a Twitter thread with actual facts about the event.)

Mayor Muriel Bowser, who received Leftist huzzahs in June for supporting the Lafayette Square mob when she thought it would hurt Trump, and even insisted last week that the protesters were “peaceful,” is suddenly perturbed when D.C.’s white, upper-class, reliably Democrat voters are feeling the heat:

Mayor Bowser continued: "We would encourage any diner or restaurant to call the police immediately." — Fenit Nirappil (@FenitN) August 26, 2020

Leave it to the inestimable Glenn Reynolds to articulate what Trump knows and what Democrats, to their horror, are beginning to realize:

TRUMP SAVES AMERICA FROM RACE WAR. Thinking about last night’s Republican Convention today at the gym, I realized that Trump isn’t just running for re-election: The story he’s telling at the RNC is also about saving America from the race war that the left is trying to foment. The left wants it to be black vs. white, immigrant vs. native, etc. Trump’s making clear that it’s about people who are constructive, productive, and generally happy, vs. people who are destructive, parasitic, and generally miserable, and that that difference transcends things like race. This is a huge, underappreciated — and very traditionally American — message. By promoting it at this crucial time, Trump may very well be saving America.

Democrats have sowed the wind. God willing, it will be their politicians, through a democratic process at the polls, who reap the whirlwind, rather than the American people as a whole.

