Democrat operative spills the beans on how Democrats steal elections through mail-in voting

In a public service, the New York Post reports that Democrats have lots of experience with using mail-in voting to steal pretty much every election in New Jersey.

With this year's mail-in voting, championed so militantly by Democrats in the name of fighting COVID, now we know why. The Democrat described all the disgusting things they know how to do when the act goes national.

Interviewing an anonymous Democratic Party operative who had little to love about Joe Biden, having supported Bernie Sanders, the Post gives the lowdown:

A top Democratic operative says voter fraud, especially with mail-in ballots, is no myth. And he knows this because he’s been doing it, on a grand scale, for decades. Mail-in ballots have become the latest flashpoint in the 2020 elections. While President Trump and the GOP warn of widespread manipulation of the absentee vote that will swell with COVID polling restrictions, many Democrats and their media allies have dismissed such concerns as unfounded. But the political insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he fears prosecution, said fraud is more the rule than the exception. His dirty work has taken him through the weeds of municipal and federal elections in Paterson, Atlantic City, Camden, Newark, Hoboken and Hudson County and his fingerprints can be found in local legislative, mayoral and congressional races across the Garden State. Some of the biggest names and highest office holders in New Jersey have benefited from his tricks, according to campaign records The Post reviewed.

So Democrats are experienced at this and have already stolen pretty much every election in New Jersey. The state is identified as solid blue these days, but with homeownership, suburbia, rural areas, and just not being New York, they may well be a Republican enclave were it not for fraud. This guy admits they did it all the time.

His techniques were described, too, with the eye of an experienced burglar who knows all the security weaknesses:

He had his fraud teams, some numbering as high at 20 at a time.

We learn that the ballot itself is of no interest to the fraudsters because they know how to Xerox and print out their own. The envelope, though is what interests them, and for that they send out operatives to steal those from unwitting voters in order to stuff them with the ballots of their own making.

He would have his operatives fan out, going house-to-house, convincing voters to let them mail completed ballots on their behalf as a public service. The fraudster and his minions would then take the sealed envelopes home and hold them over boiling water. “You have to steam it to loosen the glue,” said the insider. He then would remove the real ballot, place the counterfeit ballot inside the signed certificate, and reseal the envelope. “Five minutes per ballot tops,” said the insider. The insider said he took care not to stuff the fake ballots into just a few public mailboxes, but sprinkle them around town. That way he avoided the attention that foiled a sloppy voter-fraud operation in a Paterson, NJ city council race this year, where 900 ballots were found in just three mailboxes. “If they had spread them in all different mailboxes, nothing would have happened,” the insider said.

More disturbingly, he said that some postal workers were involved, directing the mailed-in ballots to the fraudsters, probably for a price.

“You have a postman who is a rabid anti-Trump guy and he’s working in Bedminster or some Republican stronghold … He can take those [filled-out] ballots, and knowing 95% are going to a Republican, he can just throw those in the garbage.” In some cases, mail carriers were members of his “work crew,” and would sift ballots from the mail and hand them over to the operative.

They also targeted nursing homes and homeless shelters for mail-in ballots to steal or even fill out. Sometimes the nurses were part of this corrupt 'work crew.'

And if they still didn't have enough fraudy votes, they'd look up lists of registered voters who hasn't voted in awhile, and taking advantage of the zero-ID for voting in Democrat states, they'd go to those places and impersonate the voters. On the rare chance they'd get caught by the voter himself, they'd bow out and call it an innocent mistake.

The piece is an outrageous layout of all the filthy dirty tricks Democrats have up their sleeves put out as a result of all-mail-in voting. They've practiced at this for year, and gotten good at it. No wonder they want to take the act national. This piece should be required reading for anyone on the fence of mail-in balloting - there's some disgusting stuff going on already, Democrats are the ones doing it, and now they want to take their act national.

Time to stop it right here and now.

Image credit: Pixabay public domain.