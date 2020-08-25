Dem convention was another disaster for them, just like impeachment

New polling data are confirming the ironic observation that the Democrats' angry, miserable convention resulted in a polling bounce — for President Trump. Gallup confirms what Rasmussen first discovered. Ellie Bufkin writes in in Townhall:

A new poll released Monday from Gallup showed that the four days of virtual speeches and minimal fanfare produced by the Democratic National Convention did little to shore up support for the party of Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris. In fact, despite the glowing reviews from corporate media of the DNC and its speakers, the Gallup poll showed that Americans claiming to be Democrats or affiliated with the party dropped by two points since the same poll was conducted in June. Enthusiasm for the Republican Party, however, increased by three points, shrinking the Democratic advantage by a stunning five points as the presidential election draws ever closer. The new poll follows a trend in national polling that has shown a dramatic narrowing of the gap between the Democrats' nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, after months of numbers reflecting Biden as the clear leader. Rasmussen reported on Monday that recent polling also showed the nation's approval of the president was on the rise, sharing that 51 percent of respondents approved of the job he was doing.

The fact that the Dems didn't even whisper "impeachment" during their glorified Zoom conference call convention reveals that they realize they shot themselves in the foot with that gambit, but they learned nothing from that lesson and squandered four days of free network informercial time on counterproductive propaganda. The key question is, why?

My theory is that the unprecedent level of media bias favoring Democrats and demonizing Republicans has given the donkeys a fatally distorted sense of what the public is thinking and feeling. It is the political analogue to the dangerous medical condition of congenital insensitivity to pain. The National Institutes of Health warn of the danger when the negative feedback of pain is unavailable:

This lack of pain awareness often leads to an accumulation of wounds, bruises, broken bones, and other health issues that may go undetected. Young children with congenital insensitivity to pain may have mouth or finger wounds due to repeated self-biting and may also experience multiple burn-related injuries. These repeated injuries often lead to a reduced life expectancy in people with congenital insensitivity to pain. Many people with congenital insensitivity to pain also have a complete loss of the sense of smell (anosmia).

Their media friends no longer help the Democrats, despite their profound commitment to unseating Trump and driving the "fundamental transformation" promised by Barack Obama 12 years ago. They have lost their sense of smell for political danger because they get no negative feedback. They cannot bring themselves to listen to warnings from the alternative conservative media, for their self-esteem forbids them from paying any attention, and their commitment to maintaining the illusions propagated by the MSM requires absolute dismissal of anything coming from Fox News or the conservative blogosphere. Google helps along the process by blocking material from American Thinker and other conservative websites from appearing in their search results. This partially blinds Democrats to signs of danger.

I doubt very much that the Democrats will change and start paying attention to negative feedback from alternative media, for the very basis of their politics is reassuring themselves that they are virtuous. It's all about feeling good about themselves and excusing their own bad behavior on the theory that leftist politics cancels out any personal failings. Harvey Weinstein receiving plaudits from feminists is the shining example of this phenomenon.

Other than their true believers who habitually watch CNN and MSNBC and subscribe to the digital New York Times in order to be instructed on what to think, the American public has caught on to the media's game and no longer trusts what they have to say about Republicans. P resident Trump hilariously acknowledged this yesterday:

President @realDonaldTrump to the press: "Good to see you all. I hope you had a great weekend at your convention!" pic.twitter.com/wsafk5agyk — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 23, 2020

Stand by for more Democrat blunders.

Photo credit: Twitter video screen grab.