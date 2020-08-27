Convention night 3: Mixed in with the ordinary was some extraordinary

Having now watched nine hours of the Republican convention, I’m familiar with the drill: Expansive settings, whether that lovely auditorium, a farm, a historical landmark, or someone’s comfortable looking home. Then there are speeches celebrating America’s greatness, Trump’s contribution to its continued greatness, and the disaster that lies ahead should the nation elect Biden (sentiments, incidentally, that I support).

The theme for the third night was “Land of Heroes.” That put the focus on the military and law enforcement, with sidelines into healthcare workers and lots of “everyday heroes.” I’m not a huge fan of that “everyday hero” concept. If everyone, every day, is a hero, then the term has no meaning. But we live in an age of branding. What was more important was the quality of some of the speakers and the incredible outreach to the black community – especially black men.

Speaking of black men, the absolute best speech of the evening came from former NFL player Jack Brewer. The speech wasn’t great because he was black. It was great because it was one of the most honest, impassioned, moving speeches I’ve heard in longer than I can remember. When Brewer spoke about our American community, I wanted to cheer:

Former NFL Player Jack Brewer Commends Trump’s Criminal Justice Reform, Says Biden-Harris Are Responsible For Locking Up Black Men https://t.co/TxIYCdQ8Ye via @DailyCaller — Chris 🇺🇸 (@Chris_1791) August 27, 2020

Burgess Owens also gave an excellent speech, and a moving one, but Brewer had a passion even Owens couldn’t match:

.@BurgessOwens: "We have a Democrat candidate for President who says that I'm 'not Black' if I don't vote for him." #RepublicanConvention pic.twitter.com/7uoAJ41Tfp — The Hill (@thehill) August 27, 2020

Sister Dede Byrne, a nun with a fascinating and unconventional background (medical school, military doctor, convent), spoke about Trump’s consistent and strong commitment to unborn babies. She also had one of the best lines of the evening when she said, “I’m not just pro-life, I’m pro eternal life, and I want all of us to end up in Heaven someday”:

Another knock ‘em out of the park moment came from Rabbi Aryeh Spero, a frequent American Thinker contributor, who opened the evening with a powerful convocation:

Ric Grenell, who served Trump as both Ambassador to Germany and Acting Director of National Intelligence, gave a wonderful explanation of Trump’s America First policy. Contrary to what Democrats say, it isn’t about world domination. Instead, it is about being President of the American people, rather than aiming to be the leader of the world, without regard for American interests:

Vice President Pence rounded out the evening with a completely solid, sometimes inspired, acceptance speech. He talked about all the good things Trump has done and all the bad things a socialist administration will do (for that’s what Puppet Biden’s administration will be). It was a speech about American values, virtues, and accomplishments, and what’s on the table in this election:

In addition, should you have the time, I highly recommend the speeches from Retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg’s about Trump’s foreign policy; Chinese Dissident Chen Guangcheng about the evil that is the Chinese Communist Party and Trump’s courage in standing against it;* Madison Cawthorn about the fighting spirit of American youth; Clarence Henderson about his role in the Woolworth’s lunch counter sit-in in 1960, the ignorance that allows people to say America is racist, and Trump’s raising up all Americans, including blacks; Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz, who shared a great life philosophy while praising Trump; and, rather to my surprise, Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, about Trump and his pro-American agenda (for I had no idea she’d be so charming).

It was a good evening and whetted my appetite for the final evening when Trump formally (as opposed to informally, as he did on Monday) accepts the Republican party nomination for president.

*ABC cut away from Chen Guangcheng’s speech. This is significant because Disney owns ABC, and Disney makes a lot of money in China.

Image: Republican Convention