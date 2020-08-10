Bezos discovers that $17 million doesn’t buy much protection from the mobs

Nobody has benefitted more from the riots destroying retail stores in major cities than Amazon, which has seen the bricks and mortar competition shrinking even faster than before. And the company, founded by Jeff Bezos, has not been shy about donating $10 million to “organizations supporting justice and equity,” and subsequently increasing the total to $17 million by matching employee donations.

If Bezos thought that such virtue signaling would buy immunity for his Amazon empire from the mobs, he was mistaken. Less than 2 hours ago, Andy Ngo posted video of a Seattle mob attacking an Amazon-owned Whole Foods retail outlet in Seattle, “us[ing] hammers to break windows one-by-one.”

#Antifa are attacking an Amazon store again in Seattle. They’ve using sledgehammers and have been rioting for hours and smashing businesses in and around Capitol Hill. Video by @BGOnTheScene #SeattleRiots pic.twitter.com/iB4sIVyoBd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 10, 2020

The mobs also hit another Seattle-based progressive company, Starbucks, as they have in the past.

I hope virtue signaling companies are paying attention to what’s happening to amazon and Starbucks. It doesn’t work, folks.

Even though an NPR station fired a weatherman for making this comparison, I will sacrifice any possibility of future appearances on the taxpayer funded network by noting that in theearly 1930s, some German companies thought they could buy off the Nazi thugs, only to discover that once they took power, nobody was safe.

