Before taking on Kavanaugh and Biden, Kamala honed her attacks on Jeff Sessions

Sen. Kamala Harris first exposed her Trump-hating prosecutorial attack style early in her Senate career, in her interrogation of then–attorney general Jeff Sessions in June 2017. That was half a year before she ascended to a seat on the prestigious Senate Judiciary Committee in January 2018 and later that year became a progressive icon for grilling Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings that fall, praising and saying she believed Kavanaugh's unhinged accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

The setting was a hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Harris, in office only five months at that point, was clearly trying to optimize her moment in the sun (or the klieg lights), moving quickly to emerge as the go-to take-no-prisoners interrogator of former Sen. Sessions. In the past, the Senate had accorded individuals subpoenaed to testify — especially a former member of the Senate club — a modicum of respect and deference, but Harris did her best to put an end to that vestige of white privilege.

Harris's interrogation of Sessions resembled a Star Chamber inquisition, centered as it was on the fake meme of "Russia collusion" that dominated the mainstream media and the Democrat Party resistance during President Trump's first two years in office.

Despite Harris's uncouth behavior in probing Sessions, her supporters and enablers — meaning almost everyone in the MSM — were pleased, as they treated this "rising star of the Democrat Party" with kid gloves, clearly respectful of the leadership career that lay ahead for her.

The Los Angeles Times has a link to the video of Harris questioning former senator Jeff Sessions, on June 13, 2017. One wonders if Brett Kavanaugh was watching. The video below lasts less than seven minutes:

Photo credit: YouTube screen grab.