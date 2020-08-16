Ayanna Pressley writes the GOP's ads for them: Vote Dem for more unrest

Squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley, (D-Mass) is pretty well writing Republicans' ads for them.

According to Fox News:

There should be “unrest in the streets” over President Trump and his political allies turning a "deaf ear" to Americans' concerns, including those about the "dismantling" of the U.S. Postal Service -- which amounts to voter suppression, U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., said Friday. Conservatives on Twitter quickly condemned Pressley's remarks as "unhinged," "horrible" and "disgusting." Pressley made her remarks Saturday on MSNBC's "AM Joy." “This is as much about public outcry, organizing and mobilizing and applying pressure," Pressley said, after mentioning steps Democratic lawmakers can take, "so that this GOP-led Senate and these governors that continue to carry water for this administration, putting American people in harm’s way, turning a deaf ear to the needs of our families and our communities – hold them accountable. "Make the phone calls, send the emails, show up," she continued. "You know, there needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there’s unrest in our lives.”

Here she is in action:

UNHINGED: Squad member Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls for targeting GOP officials with “unrest in the streets” pic.twitter.com/WmHartKDDz — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 15, 2020

So a vote for Democrats is a vote for unrest, riots, looting and all the other things brought to us by the enraged left.

Which is exactly what Republicans are seeing as driving voters back for them as President Trump's polling numbers edge upward.

Here's a June poll from Morning Consult from June, according to Forbes, apparently showing that not only do Americans abhor riots, most want the Army called in to take care of it:

Some 58% of registered voters polled by Morning Consult support the deployment of the military to aid police responding to protests, with 33% of the 1,624 respondents saying they’d “strongly support” it and only 30% opposing.

The GOP already is making political hay on the matter, too:

Now we have this squad leftist, admitting and advocating exactly what conservatives say they're advocating. Up until now, they have tried to dissociate themselves from it, calling the rioters outliers or else saying the rioters don't exist. Joe Biden claims he's against riots and looting but has yet to condemn these so-called "peaceful protestors."

American are going with their own eyes instead.

Want more unrest? Vote Democrat, it's all they have on offer.

Funny how the truth will out sometimes.

Image credit: Netroots Nation, via shareable YouTube, screen shot