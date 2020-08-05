AOC Redux: St. Louis voters defeat 10-term machine incumbent, hand Dem nomination for Congress to radical Ferguson riots leader Cori Bush

Like her friend and ally Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush defeated an incumbent machine Democrat for the Democrats' nomination for Congress in a heavily blue district. Come November, a new member of Congress will be elected to join AOC's "Squad," representing the black-majority Missouri First Congressional District.



Cori Bush on CNN last night (Twitter video screen grab).

CBS News reports:

Cori Bush, a onetime homeless woman who led protests following a white police officer's fatal shooting of a Black 18-year-old in Ferguson, ousted longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay Tuesday in Missouri's Democratic primary, ending a political dynasty that has spanned more than a half-century. Bush's victory came in a rematch of 2018, when she failed to capitalize on a national Democratic wave that favored political newcomers such as Bush's friend, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. This time she was able to pull out the victory winning 49%-46%, CBS affiliate KMOV-TV reports. Bush's supporters said protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis and outrage over racial injustice finally pushed her over the edge. An emotional Bush, speaking to supporters while wearing a mask, said few people expected her to win.

The incumbent Bush defeated, William Lacy Clay, inherited his seat from his father. Between the two of them, the family had represented St. Louis for 52 years. Like the incumbent Joe Crowley defeated by AOC, Lacy Clay had been denounced for ignoring his district and spending most of his time in D.C. But unlike Crowley, Clay is black, was endorsed by the Congressional Black Caucus, and in 2018 defeated Bush by 20 points in the primary. So it is clear that Democrat primary voters have moved left and that the insurgent radical left in the Democrat party has gained significant resources in the interim.

Fox News reports:

Bush's 48.9% to 45.5% victory is yet another win for Justice Democrats, the group that backed the successful primary challenges by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and educator Jamaal Bowman over powerful Democrat Reps. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., in 2018 and Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., in June, respectively. "They counted us out," Bush said after her Tuesday win. "They called me — I'm just the protester, I'm just the activist with no name, no title and no real money. That's all they said that I was. But St. Louis showed up today." The 10-term Clay was defending a seat that's been represented by his family for more than half a century. The incumbent succeeded his father – the late Rep. William Clay Sr. – who held the St. Louis-area seat for more than 30 years and was one of the founders of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Bernie Sanders is delighted, of course:

Mr. Sanders tweeted congratulations to Ms. Bush. "She is a true progressive who stands with working people and will take on the corporate elite of this country when she gets to Congress," he said.

The Democrat party is moving farther to the left. This victory should be a signal to voters in swing districts that voting for the Democrat, no matter how centrist he may claim to be, is handing power to the radical Marxists who would ruin America if able.