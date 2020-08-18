A black Republican in Baltimore has an awesome campaign video

As part of my work, I spend a lot of time going through the internet looking for political trends or important moments. You can spot one of those moments when, everywhere you go – Twitter, Facebook, political blogs, emails – the same thing keeps popping up. That’s what happened today. No matter where I looked, people were raving about the commercial that Kimberly Klacik put out today as part of her campaign to be elected as Baltimore’s representative in the House.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Klacik is trying to be the first Republican to represent Maryland’s 7th District, which encompasses much of Baltimore City, as well as parts of Baltimore and Howard countries. Klacik’s website says that she’s a native of Accokeek, Maryland, the home of the Beretta gun. She founded and runs a nonprofit called “Potential Me,” which assists “under served women with workplace development.” Having a business taught her the virtues of self-reliance and payrolls.

Klacik a true conservative: She believes in school choice; the Second Amendment; a free market in healthcare along the lines that Rand Paul proposed; the end of socialism in her district, which means no more channeling taxpayer money to bureaucrats for failed programs; the end of abortion (which also, to her, means better access to birth control); and developing Baltimore’s economic potential.

Klacik has put out one of the best campaign videos I’ve ever seen, entitled “Black Lives Don’t Matter to Democrats.” In it, she walks through the wreck that was once one of America’s more beautiful and historic cities, talking as she goes about the damage that unbroken Democrat rule has done to Baltimore.

The video pauses a moment in Klacik’s monologue to have Baltimore residents talk about the madness of police defunding. One of the men who speaks lost three sons to violence in Baltimore.

Klacik then picks up the narration again, saying out loud what Democrats don’t want blacks to hear:

The worst place for a black person to live in America is a Democrat-controlled city. It’s 2020. Name a blue city where black people’s lives have gotten better. Try. I’ll wait. [snip] Democrats think black people are stupid, that they can control us forever, that we won’t demand better, and that we’ll keep voting for them forever, despite what they’ve done to our families and our communities. Are they right?

Democrats don’t want you to see this.



They’re scared that I’m exposing what life is like in Democrat run cities.



That’s why I’m running for Congress

Because All Black Lives Matter

Baltimore Matters

And black people don’t have to vote Democrat

Help us win https://t.co/CSOjc9aQlS pic.twitter.com/XnEDTaDDIG — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) August 17, 2020

Interestingly, I discovered something else today that I hope marks a trend. In my email, there was a press release from “Project 21: Black Leadership Network.” Glancing at the email, I saw the words “black,” “activists,” “praise,” and “Yale” and instantly assumed that the group was praising Yale for pushing back against the Justice Department for notifying it that it had to stop racial discrimination against white and Asian Americans. I could not have been more wrong.

The press release states the opposite in its title: “Black Activists Praise Justice Department for Fixing Yale's Fail – “Academic Achievement Should Be Rewarded Without Racial Contingencies.” Then, it says,

Members of the Project 21 black leadership network praised the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for confronting Yale University over its discriminatory admissions practices. DOJ threatened the Ivy League institution with a civil rights lawsuit after a federal investigation revealed prejudice against Asian-American and white applicants. [snip] “Kudos to the Trump Administration for standing up for the colorblind principle in America,” said Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper. “Our schools absolutely must live up to this commitment. No Americans - black, white or brown - should find it harder to get a good education merely because of their color. Ultimately, policies that favor some racial groups over others harm us all.”

Something good is happening in America as blacks realize that they don’t have to be perpetual, broken wards of the leftist state. We can only hope that it’s not too little, too late.

Image: Screenshot of Kimberly Klacik’s home page on Twitter.