Win and live. Lose and die.

No society, particularly one as free as the United States, would willingly abandon our constitutional protections, and our free-market economy. Americans know this. More particularly, Marxists know this.

Marxists also know they can stoke the flames of injustice and inequity to goad a large swath of the electorate into believing they've been given a raw deal by "the system." There are more (relatively) poor than (relatively) rich in America, while we remain the richest nation on the planet.

Envy is being weaponized to stoke a race and class war. Race and class envy is a particular means to a particular end, as Saul Alinsky taught to his cadre of "community organizers."

The particular end: power. Raw power. The power to alter, as Barack Obama was wont to say, the arc of history.

Russia, Ukraine, COVID, riots, cancel culture, Antifa, Black Lives Matter, LGBT — all are part of the script. All are designed to unseat Donald Trump, our Constitution, our justice system, our free-market economy, our faith-based institutions, the family, and ultimately Western civilization. These protections stand against the implementation of the New World Order.

While this battle has been simmering for near a century, the current escalation of agitation is on purpose. Progressives believe that now is the time to strike.

They've spent a century inculcating our youths to hate the values associated with our Founding, and now they are depicting our systems of government, economics, and faith as being an oppressive symptom of (evil) white culture.

By depicting normal Americans as evil, and not just misguided, they are justified in any actions, up to and included murder and mayhem, to rid the world of those who would oppress.

The "community organizers" have sparked the flame of unrest. Their enablers in the media, in city and state government, in academia, in the Intelligence Community, and in corporate America have given aid and comfort to the enemy.

We are about to be overrun. The president has stood tall. With the exception of a couple of stalwarts (Crenshaw, Cotton, Rogers), he has all but stood alone.

We (conservatives) have always maintained a laissez-faire attitude toward these cultural-political battles, seemingly content to allow the left some wins, if the core of our daily lives are not demonstrably affected. If we can we raise a family, go to work, buy some things, enjoy some pastime, go to church, we figure that compromising with the left is the Christian thing to do. One of Saul Alinsky's "rules" was to use "our book of rules" against us.

A loss in November, or continued disruption of our systems, puts America on a path of no return. The treatment of (us) losers will be swift and harsh.

This is not one of many battles to be fought in defense of freedom. This is the battle for all the marbles. We win here, decisively, or we relegate our children and their children to oppression that would make Josef Stalin blush.