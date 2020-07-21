Watching Apollo 11 and wondering if our family was watching it in Cuba

It was many years ago. I keep asking where did 51 years go? As I recently checked, "In the year 2525" by Zager & Evans was # 1 on Billboard USA that week. Talk about a "one hit wonder" and a song that no one will admit to buying today.

Like most families, we sat around the TV and watched Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walk on the moon.

At one point, my father commented that Cubans in the island were probably not permitted to watch this historical event.

My mother then added something colorful: “Ese HP de Fidel no le quiere dar merito a los americanos que llegaron primero que los rusos.” Let me give you a PG translation: something like that SOB Fidel is not going to admit that the Americans got there before the Russians.

I can remember much of it, from Walter Cronkite’s countdown to the lunar landing to President Nixon’s speech to the astronauts. And the departure from the moon!

We remember Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins and congratulate the crew and everyone down here who made this amazing mission possible. It was an amazing week from launch to the successful return to Earth.

Wonder whatever happened to that U.S. flag and landmark that we left up in the moon? I'm hoping that a future mission will answer that question.

No matter what: I was very lucky to be alive and experience one of the greatest days in world history!

Furthermore, I was very lucky to be living in the U.S. where I could watch the whole thing. I learned later that my family in Cuba did not get to see it.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.