Video of the day: Teen opens his first paycheck, is stunned to see taxes deducted

The video below is close to, but distinct from schadenfreude, because while I enjoy the utter dismay, I sympathize with the teenager who has discovered the extent to which government grabs money away from those who earn it. Welcome to the club, young man! And be aware that the harder you work and more successful you are, the more the government is going to take away from you.

I suspect most AT readers can recall their own shock when opening their first paycheck and discovering the share of earnings that were deducted. But this video has special charm, in part because the narrator, who may well be the dad, is so understanding of what lies ahead. This is an absolute classic.

Hat tip to Ed Driscoll of Instapundit and disrn.com for posting it.

Comedy Break: Ecstatic teen opens his first-ever paycheck, learns what taxes are, is absolutely crushed https://t.co/cRCarYIym9 pic.twitter.com/Zj1siRhENq — Disrn (@DisrnNews) July 26, 2020

Photo credit: Twitter video screen gab