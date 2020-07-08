Ungrateful Omar seeks 'dismantling' of U.S. political and economic system

Mogadishu-born Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has found something new to be ungrateful for:

The entire U.S. political and economic system, which she now calls upon to be cancelled:

“As long as our economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who is profiting, who is being shut out, we will perpetuate this inequality,” Omar said. “We cannot stop at criminal justice system. We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it.”

According to the Daily Caller:

Omar held an event Tuesday in her home state of Minnesota with members of the Minnesota People of Color and Indigenous Caucus. Omar tweeted earlier Tuesday that the purpose of the event was to address “racism in policing” in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

So abolishing the police is not enough - although it certainly looks like she's got some rather impressive bodyguard police protection herself - the entire economic and political system of her adopted country has got to go, too in the country that embraced her as a supposedly pitiful Somali refugee who grew up in part in a Kenyan refugeee camp. Instead of look on the United States in awe, as normal immigrants do, she stands in judgment, and the U.S. is just not good enough.

Nope, tear it down, like they did it back in Mogadishu. She'd the U.S. to engage in some cultural appropriation, a Somalification of the United States in order to achieve perfect equality among nations, or perhaps to feel more at home:

Didn’t she immigrate here because the place that she immigrated from had dismantled its economy and political system? https://t.co/h8Aa8zyTim — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 7, 2020

So much for defending her oath of office in any case. Not surprisingly she got ratioed on Twitter, and Sen. Marsha Blackburn suggested she put her money where her mouth was:

Ilhan Omar took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution, not shred it. Omar and her Marxist comrades are a threat to our Democracy. Omar should resign.https://t.co/ujBGxbWXtR — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 7, 2020

Her response to that was predictably flip and arrogant:

Me: Let’s dismantle all systems of oppression.



Republicans: pic.twitter.com/oFIIFF2Urw — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 8, 2020

Which is bad stuff, given that the best policy is to believe someone when they say that this is what they intend to accomplish while in power. Omar's ideas are a threat to the very founding ideas of this country, and from her perch, she's signaling that she would gladly destroy it from within. The 9/11 terrorists used to think this way, too.

What we have here is a foolish stupid leftist, convinced that if she can just knock the pillars out from under the United States, some sort of Utopia would remain, that somehow, the assumptions of justice, equality and freedom, as well as prosperity, that the United States actually created through its Constitution, and rule of law, would be sitting there like a prized jewel, all the bad stuff around it gone, and the woke would be there to gather it. It's a socialist idea that has failed disastrously every time it's been tried. Yet the rotting resentment of third world thinking continues to think it will be there for them.

It's a view that casts the United States as fundamentally flawed, and all of its prosperity, institutions, rule of law, and other things that millions of immigrants seek when they come to this country "yearning to breathe free" are somehow detached from its political and economic moorings. Get rid of the entire political system and economy, destroy America as it is, in all its invisible institutions that no third world hellhole has and paradise will be the result. This has been the promise of every oppressive fourth-world dictator since the post-colonial era, and all the places that became one-man, one-vote, once, embraced this sort of lie. America's prosperity and progress are always there for everyone if only America can be gotten rid of. V.S. Naipaul used to write about this idiocy of the resentful confused third world elites quite mockingly.

It's a hellish vision, and the glints of its inevitable outcome can be seen in the burning embers and people-flight of the Minneapolis she represents. So long as an America hater like Omar represents this city in Congress, the message sent to the rest of us is that the U.S. has got a lot of rebuilding to do on just the intellectual front alone.

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of screen shot from shareable Rep. Ilhan Omar Facebook Live video.