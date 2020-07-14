Under China's thumb: So you can buy a KillCops t-shirt from the NBA but not a FreeHongKong one

When China is your master, nobody cares if you stand or kneel or thumb your nose at the U.S. flag, but you'd better not cross the Chinese one.

Tha't's the ugly picture regarding the China-coopted National Basketball Association (NBA) and its personalized t-shirt sales operation, where Chicom censorship is alive and well.

Turns out you can personalize your t-shirt to say all kinds of ugly things - but not FreeHongKong. Someone programmed that if/else exception in, preventing any freedom lover from printing that reminder of China's broken treaty destruction of Hong Kong onto their personalized t-shirt.

According to the Daily Caller:

If you try to put in “FreeHongKong” into the name section, a message pops up that reads, “We are unable to customize this item with the text you have entered. Please try a different entry.”

Over at Fox News, someone spoke to customer service about this and got a load of ridiculous explanations - that it refers to a non-NBA city (not true), that it's too many letters (again not true). Nope, someone programmed in that there will be no FreeHongKong tshirts printed on NBA merchandise.

Chicoms, see, are very sensitive about what goes on clothing. Remember when they forced the Hollywood movie remake of Top Gun to remove that Taiwan flag from the lead actor's fighter-pilot jacket? Just that little thing, and oh it was important. They control Hollywood, they also control the NBA, and control is an understatement.

That FreeHongKong censorship is just the exception we know about, there may be more.

But here's the kind of stuff you can print onto your personalized NBA t-shirt:

I'm on the phone with the NBA store right now. Sales rep says I can't buy a FreeHongKong jersey, but I can buy a KillCops jersey if I want one. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 13, 2020

As for the words FreeHongKong, well, you can't:

Ever wondered what being owned by the Chinese Communist Party looks like?



The NBA shows us. https://t.co/5irwshAp9Q — Alberto de la Cruz (@albertodelacruz) July 13, 2020

This isn't the first time the NBA has kowtowed to China with complete hypocrisy:

So a few months ago, when the NBA made noises about oppression in Hong Kong, the Chinese government immediately punched back at the NBA. And the spineless, profit-above-all NBA management, bereft of any testicular fortitude, simply caved-in and shut up. This kind of blatant, mind-numbing hypocrisy screams for new legislation to curb the unbridled political power of the NBA, to include taxation as with any other business.

Remember this? Here's what I wrote about earlier with LeBron James:

Asked if Texas basketball team owner Daryl Morey, who set off a firestorm by tweeting support for the Hong Kongers, ought to be punished, the famous social justice warrior went into hypocrite mode, sticking up for the ChiComs. According to Fox News: "I'm not here to judge how the league handled the situation," the perennial All-Star told reporters in Los Angeles on Monday night. "I just think that, when you're misinformed or you're not educated about something — and I'm just talking about the tweet itself — you never know the ramifications that can happen. We all see what that did, not only did for our league but for all of us in America, for people in China as well. Sometimes you have to think through the things that you say that may cause harm not only for yourself but for the majority of people. I think that's just a prime example of that." Yes, LeBron, we most certainly did "all see what that did," and it sure as heck didn't make the NBA, in bed with Red China to the tune of a billion bucks, look good.

It just highlights how co-opted this organization to its red Chinese communist masters and their money. It's great to be criticizing America, calling it a racist hellhole even as it makes many a black basketball player filthy rich. Just don't raise any questions about that uncomfortable destruction of freedom in tiny Hong Kong, or for that matter, the real slavemaster empire that China is built on. Be sure to read this Daniel Greenfield piece about the depths of it all here.

Bottom line:

If the NBA opened their season in Beijing, every player would stand proudly for the Chinese national anthem. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) July 14, 2020

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of public domain sources.