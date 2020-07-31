Trump had an intelligent goal when he tweeted about delaying the election

Leftists were all atwitter about a tweet Trump sent out early on Thursday. In it, after attacking voting by mail, he suggested that it might be a good idea to delay the election until people can vote in person. Leftists, predictably, were outraged and poured out pixels explaining why this wasn't possible. They probably still don't realize that they were being played and that they just made Trump's case for him about getting voters into booths on November 3.

One of the things reflexively oppositional people don't realize is that they're incredibly easy to manipulate. Someone who invariably says "no" is just as much a puppet as the easily controlled person who always says "yes." If you say "not X" every time I say "X," if I want you to fall in line, I just start by saying "not X." This is a principle as old as Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck telling Elmer Fudd which of them he should shoot:

With that principle in mind, let's talk about what Donald Trump did. The starting point is that Democrats are worried that they can't win.

Polls are of dubious value, especially because they're weighted heavily in favor of Democrats; they poll nationally rather than by state, thereby ignoring the Electoral College; and they ask anybody for an opinion instead of asking registered or likely voters. Savvy Democrats are warning fellow Dems against trusting the polls.

Biden is also a problem. Putting aside his fondness for segregationists in the 1970s, as well as his being behind imprisoning more black men than any president since the Confederacy, he's decompensating by the minute. This is Biden:

Voters are utterly disinterested in him, too:

247 people are watching Joe Biden attempt to read the teleprompter in his basement pic.twitter.com/XAGfwZ6lIN — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 30, 2020

What do you do if you can't win honestly, you have no moral principles, and your only goal is power? You cheat. In a system with traditional voting — with people showing up at polling places and, in many states, having to show ID — fraud is, well, hard.

For the Democrats, therefore, the Wuhan virus has offered a wonderful opportunity: mandate that in-person voting be banned in America. Instead, some Democrats are proposing that the states should mail ballots to everyone who has a driver's license (including, presumably, all those illegal aliens in the 15 states that give them licenses and all those people who Democrats insist don't know how to obtain ID to show at polling places). Then, the Democrats promise, everyone who is a registered voter and is not committing fraud will dutifully mail the ballots back.

The opportunities for fraud are boundless. Leftists insist there's no fraud (you can easily find the cites because the search engines frontload them), but reality says the opposite. (See here and here, for example.) In New York, a month after the primaries, the huge number of legitimately obtained absentee ballots has meant that there's still no winner. In the last four elections alone, 28 million mail-in ballots went wandering, to be lost forever.

So what does Trump do? He sends out a tweet worrying about the risks of mail-in elections and suggests that the election be delayed until the virus fears are gone:

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Within seconds, the media are insisting that the election must go forward as planned. Their hysteria alerts non-political junkies that this is an issue. These voters don't want to be disenfranchised in an important election. Trump bets they're going to say, "If I can go to Walmart to buy potatoes, I can go to my polling place to vote."

As Trump later explained:

Glad I was able to get the very dishonest LameStream Media to finally start talking about the RISKS to our Democracy from dangerous Universal Mail-In-Voting (not Absentee Voting, which I totally support!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Must know Election results on the night of the Election, not days, months, or even years later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

The media are Daffy Duck. Trump is Bugs Bunny squared.

