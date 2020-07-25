The 'Unhypenated American' is gone

AT readers will be shocked to learn of the passing of Lloyd Marcus, Tea Party icon, prolific AT contributor, and conservative activist extraordinaire. Lloyd proudly called himself "the unhyphenated American."

Lloyd suffered an apparent heart attack early Friday, dying before medical assistance could arrive. His beloved wife Mary was at his side at the time.

Lloyd worked his way out of a ghetto background under the guidance of his father, the late Rev. Lloyd E. Marcus, a career firefighter and civil rights pioneer. Showing a talent for art at an early age, Lloyd gained a scholarship to the Maryland Institute College of Art, though he left before graduating. After a two-year stint in the Army, Lloyd returned to Baltimore to renew his artistic career. Working as a graphic designer for a Baltimore TV station, he established a close relationship with a young talk show host named Oprah Winfrey, with whom he worked closely as her career began to take off.

Early in the 1990s, Lloyd quit television and spent a decade working as musician, singer-songwriter, and music producer. He was also active in the local community, and after he organized a National Night Out to combat local crime, the Deltona, Florida mayor, John Masiarczyk, asked him to lend his talents to the new Deltona Arts and Historical Center. Lloyd worked with the center for several years, finally rising to the office of president.

But it was as an outspoken black conservative that Lloyd made his mark. Steadied by his heartfelt Christian convictions, Lloyd found the hard and lonely path of the black Republican to be no overwhelming challenge. Though dismissed and insulted as an "Uncle Tom," Lloyd never once revealed a sliver of doubt about his convictions.

The Tea Party movement was Lloyd's moment. He soon established himself as one of the most energetic and dynamic of all Tea Party activists, appearing at rallies and gatherings across the country. He performed his "Tea Party Anthem" for hundreds of audiences. Lloyd performed and spoke in support of dozens of conservative candidates across the country in repeated elections alongside fellow members of the Conservative Campaign Committee. His last such tour occurred just weeks ago, supporting campaigns by GOP candidates in Nevada and Arizona. He looked forward to yet more campaigning this summer to assure the re-election of Donald Trump. He put major effort into producing his "Trump Train" video in support of the president's candidacy.

Lloyd's career as a writer for AT began in 2008. He was one of AT's most prolific contributors, occasionally writing three or more essays a week, with nearly a thousand pieces to his credit. Lloyd's straightforward tone and non-nonsense attitude were extremely popular among readers, who also treasured his memories of the old Baltimore, particularly the stories involving his father, the man who broke the color barrier in the Baltimore Fire Department.

Lloyd's final contribution to AT was published only this past Thursday. It is hard to believe that we will see no more of them. The man in the black hat has completed his task. It remains for us to carry it on.