The prosecutor targeting Garrett Rolfe may have committed a serious crime

On June 12, 2020, Rayshard Brooks, an ex-con, was found passed out in his car in a Wendy’s parking lot in Fulton County, Georgia. Police determined that he’d been driving drunk and attempted to arrest him. Perhaps because this arrest would have sent Brooks back to prison, he fought violently against the police, stole a taser, and fired it at Officer Garrett Rolfe. In the face of this deadly threat, Rolfe shot Brooks, killing him.

Fulton County Prosecutor Paul Howard promptly accused Rolfe of felony murder, a crime that carries the death penalty. He also charged the other officer at the arrest with felony crimes. It turns out, though, that Howard may have some serious crimes himself, the most recent of which highlights how corrupt his charge against Rolfe is.

The moment Howard appeared in the case, it emerged that he is running for reelection. That meant that, out of the box, he was going to be engaging in whatever pandering behavior he thought could get him the most votes.

But that wasn’t the half of it. Howard is also being investigated for something that’s politely praised as “funneling” $140,000 in funds from the City of Atlanta to supplement his salary (a practice some might with equal accuracy call “embezzlement”), along with committing disclosure violations:

The GBI has opened an investigation of Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard and his use of a nonprofit to funnel at least $140,000 in city of Atlanta funds to supplement his salary, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Channel 2 Action News have learned. [snip] Howard is also facing a state ethics complaint for not disclosing he was a chief executive of the nonprofit, People Partnering for Progress, in personal financial statements. On April 15, the Georgia Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission charged Howard with a dozen disclosure violations, most of them involving PPP. The GBI probe and the ethics complaint followed a report by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Channel 2 Action News about discrepancies between financial disclosures Howard filed with the state and tax filings submitted to the IRS by the nonprofit he heads as CEO.

It’s entirely possible, of course, that Howard is innocent of these charges. However, Howard’s going to have a harder time proving that he’s innocent of the latest charge leveled against him, which is that he issued grand jury subpoenas in the Brooks matter, even though the Wuhan virus shutdowns means that there’s been no grand jury operating in Fulton County:

The Georgia Attorney General has now asked the GBI to investigate grand jury subpoenas issued by Howard's office in the Rayshard Brooks murder case. Senior I-Team reporter Dale Russell says those grand jury subpoenas were issued by Howard’s office even though there was no grand jury in place. In the aftermath of the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks at Wendy's restaurant, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard flew through the evidence to quickly file charges against Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan. But, the I-Team has learned there was more to Howard's investigation. We obtained a copy of a Grand Jury subpoena, sent from Howard's office to the Atlanta Police department instructing them to turn over its "open investigation regarding Garrett Rolfe and the use of force incident." The subpoena required that the documents be turned over for the "Grand Jury, June/July term on the of 14th day of July." Other grand jury subpoenas were issued for phone and surveillance camera videos. But there is a problem. How can the grand jury issue these subpoenas when there is no grand jury. It had been suspended on March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, legal experts we've talked to say Howard's grand jury subpoena with no grand jury in session could be an ethical or possibly criminal issue.

That question about how a non-existent grand jury could issue subpoenas is an excellent one – so excellent, indeed, that Howard has offered three separate answers, all of them contradicting each other:

Explanation Number one: Pines points out that Howard told the Fulton County Daily report the subpoenas were sent out for a potential “future grand jury.” Explanation Number two: Howard later told FOX 5 an employee thought a “past grand jury” was still in session. Explanation Number three: Friday Howard issued a third statement saying wait – it was neither – there was actually a second grand jury all along that hadn’t been dismissed and was still available. That second grand jury’s legal term had already ended when the subpoenas were issued.

Across America, Democrat prosecutors are releasing Black Lives activists for street crimes that would result in charges against anyone else. They’re also persecuting Republican political figures (including Trump) on charges that have never merited prosecution before, certainly not against Democrats engaged in the same conduct alleged against Republicans.

Justice is no longer blind. Instead, she has Biden 2020 stamped across her forehead. This is appalling, not just because it’s unfair but because it’s fundamentally destructive. A civil society cannot long withstand a corrupt legal system – especially if that corrupt system systematically favors one political faction over the other.

