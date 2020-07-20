The new (ab)normal

When insanity and evil rule the day, all bets are off about everything. And this just happened, as reported at Townhall (video, here):

Kentucky resident Elizabeth Linscott was planning to visit her mother in Michigan. Despite having no symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus, Linscott decided to get tested out of an abundance of caution. Her results turned up positive and she was told to self-quarantine at home. “My grandparents wanted to see me, too,” Linscott told WILX-TV. “So, just to make sure if I tested negative, that they would be OK, that everything would be fine.” WAVE-TV screen grab Once the health department alerted her to her positive test results, they wanted Linscott to sign the Self-isolation and Controlled Movement Agreed Order, a document stating she would not leave her house without first asking the health district for permission. She refused to sign the documents. "My part was if I have to go to the ER, if I have to go to the hospital, I’m not going to wait to get the approval to go,” she said, adding that she would take any necessary precautions to protect others. If she had to go to the hospital she would alert health care workers to her recent positive test results.

Linscott, who’s married and has a 9-month old baby, agreed to contact the Health Department if she had to leave her house for any reason during the quarantine period. But she wasn’t going to wait for their permission to leave her house if something urgent arose.

But that wasn’t good enough for the State of Kentucky whose Democratic governor instituted what amounts to a house arrest policy a few months ago (here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here).

The sledgehammer power of the state came down on Linscott and her family when she was informed that her refusal to sign the document would result in escalation and police involvement.

(Yes, this is in the United States, not China.)

A few days later the police showed up at her house with the documents, wanting her to sign them. And, once again, she agreed to self-quarantine but refused to sign the order for the same reasons she’d already given.

And with that, Linscott, her husband, and their 9-month-old baby had ankle bracelets slapped on. If they moved more than 200 feet outside their house, the police would be alerted.

“We didn’t rob a store. We didn’t steal something. We didn’t hit and run. We didn’t do anything wrong,” Elizabeth Linscott said. Although she refused to sign the agreement, she said her and her husband never refused to self-quarantine. “That’s exactly what the director of the Public Health Department told the judge, that I was refusing to self-quarantine because of this, and that’s not the case at all,” she told WILX-TV. “I never said that.” The couple say they are in the process of hiring an attorney.

All of that simply because a young woman wanted to protect her parents and grandparents should she have the coronavirus.

Instead, the state over-reached and subjected her, her husband, and their baby to punishment where there was no crime.

Meanwhile, across the United States, fascists desecrate public and private property, set buildings ablaze, loot, assault people, attack the police, and commit murder, all with a free pass (and even blessings from leftist politicians).

Every day we hear stories, each more outlandish than the day before. We search for sanity and find none.