The media's bid to elect Biden is worse than anything Russia ever did

It becomes clearer every day that most of the media and other Democrats are so consumed and obsessed with having the power of the presidency that they are willing to destroy our economy and our way of life that has made the U.S. the greatest and most charitable country that ever existed.

Think of this: In the 2015/2016 flu season, there were over 24 million cases. I believe those cases were all people with symptoms because there was no effort to test people who were asymptomatic. If it was a long season of eight months, that would be an average of around 100,000 cases per day and there was very little reporting and consternation. The CDC and medical professionals just let it run its course. The numbers dwarfed COVID 19 numbers and remember, those numbers are with huge numbers of people getting flu shots.

The overall burden of influenza for the 2015-2016 season was an estimated 24 million influenza illnesses, 11 million influenza-associated medical visits, 280,000 influenza-related hospitalizations

Here is what did not happen in the 2015/2016 election season.

Dr. Fauci and the CDC did not advise destroying the economy.

The CDC did not tell medical professionals to assign deaths from stroke, heart disease, cancer, diabetes, obesity or anything else to the flu if the dying person happened to have the flu or if they may have had some symptoms associated with the flu.

It appears that the CDC normally doesn’t even count deaths associated with the flu each year, yet it alone tells medical professionals to assign deaths to the flu, when the major cause was something else.

How many people died from flu during the 2015-2016 season?

CDC does not count how many people die from flu each year.

We did not close schools even though the seasonal flu is scientifically more dangerous than COVID 19 despite getting flu shots.

Flu illness is more dangerous than the common cold for children. Each year, millions of children get sick with seasonal flu; thousands of children are hospitalized, and some children die from flu. Children commonly need medical care because of flu, especially children younger than 5 years old.

Governors did not issue dictatorial mandates seeking to destroy their economies.

Every time someone got the flu, we did not demand bars, restaurants, sports teams etc. shut down and everyone get tested and/or quarantined. We did not hire contract tracers.

We did not get a demand that President Obama have free testing sites throughout the country.

We did not get a headline every time someone in a new county tested positive or if a child died.

We did not depress grandchildren by telling them they may kill their grandparent if they got near them.

We did not get any analysis of how many blacks and Hispanics were getting the flu vs. whites. We also didn’t get NYT, WP or the rest of the media talking about systemic racism during the Obama/Biden years despite NYT saying the racism started in 1619. Why didn’t we get massive destruction of statues during the Obama/Biden years if they were so racist and divisive?

There was also no significant outrage from the media or other Democrats that Obama/Biden refused to change the names of bases named after Confederate Generals.

Obama Admin Turned Down Renaming of Army Bases: ‘Reconciliation, Not Division’

The media did not encourage everyone to stay home to destroy the economy.

In 2016, the corrupt, criminal Obama administration was so worried about defeating Trump that they had to illegally spy. They also had to protect the corrupt, career criminal Hillary from prosecution. They did not have time to worry about the flu.

The media was so busy colluding with the Democrats to destroy Trump by calling him and his supporters racist and making up stuff about Russia that they had no time to run daily headlines scaring the public that there were over 100,000 cases per day.

Today, the media must figure out a way for the corrupt, incompetent Biden to win so they will do everything they can to destroy the economy. The Russia hoax has played out, but they continue to lie that Trump is a pawn of Russia.

They don’t have time to care about all the crime and people of color killed in cities destroyed by Democrats for decades. They don’t have time to report how Democrat policies for fifty years have intentionally kept blacks poor and dependent on government. We hear that any life lost is important from COVID 19 but when a child dies from gunshots in Democrat run cities there are mostly crickets

There’s very little reporting when Christian churches are vandalized, and parishioners threatened. If only these events occurred at Mosques or black churches, they would have fit the agenda.

Florida man crashes car into church and sets fire to building with parishioners inside

Boston police investigating after Virgin Mary statue set on fire

So now the media seeks to scare the Hell out of the public every day with COVID-19 stories. The U.S so far has one eighth the number of positive cases, including a huge number with no symptoms, of the cases in the last presidential cycle but we get the case total every day and every hour. They are even willing to destroy children’s lives to get Biden to win.

Now we hear that 5.4 million people have lost their health insurance because of the virus but that is not true. They lost their insurance because of dictatorial edicts by power hungry governors who used the virus as an excuse.

Millions Have Lost Health Insurance in Pandemic-Driven Recession The coronavirus pandemic stripped an estimated 5.4 million American workers of their health insurance between February and May

If people want progress and want all races to have a chance to move up the economic ladder and enjoy the joys of capitalism, they should put two people of color in the White House. One orange and one white.

If they want to move rapidly backwards towards economic collapse and socialism with millions of additional people, especially blacks, becoming slaves to the government elect the people, the media is campaigning for. They don’t care how corrupt or incompetent that person is, only that they have a “D” behind their name. Policies and people that want to move the country backwards towards massive control of the government are regressive, depressive and oppressive. They are only called progressives to intentionally mislead the public.

The choice is easy.