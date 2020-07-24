The Catholic Bishops need to get louder about statues

For the most part, local priests have read Bishops' letters about racism and social injustice. Who can disagree with that objective?

Unfortunately, what we are seeing in the U.S. is lot more complicated than people angry with George Floyd's death. I see an attack on our values, our faith, and our history.

It reminds me a lot of what Castro did in Cuba when history was rewritten to justify a communist takeover.

The island's history was changed to present a poor country desperately waiting for a Cuban Robin Hood, i.e. watch the stupid "Godfather II" scene of people rushing to their boats.

History books presenting Cuba's prosperity disappeared and the children were told that it was CIA propaganda.

Last, but not least, Castro "canceled" Catholic education because there were too many foreign priests teaching kids.

Enter attacks on Catholic symbols in the U.S., as we see in this report:

Boston police are investigating an arson attack on a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary Saturday night, the second attack in the U.S. on a statue of the Virgin Mary in two days, and during the same weekend in which two Catholic church fires are being investigated for arson.

Days later, another statue was beheaded in Tennessee.

Let me add that several people at mass last week were talking about this. In other words, people are afraid that the vandalism could extend to cars parked at the premises or the priest's residence.

The mobs do not attack Muslim symbols or Lenin statues. Maybe it's a coincidence but I don't think so. I believe, and most of my friends at church agree, that this is an attack on the Catholic Church because it stands for life and traditional marriage.

With all due respect, the bishops need to get louder!

