That reprehensible Democrat gnome, Rep. Nadler, tried to humiliate AG Barr

Rep. Jerrold Nadler is Dorian Gray’s opposite. Unlike Oscar Wilde’s fictional character, we don’t have to dig in an attic to see the rot in his soul. Looking at and listening to this shrunken gnome instantly proves that anything he says is factually and morally untrue.

Nadler didn’t disappoint with his opening statement to Attorney General Barr, who appeared before the House today. As Mary McCarthy said about Lillian Hellman, every word Barr speaks is a lie, including “and” and “the.”

Nadler accused a stone-faced Barr of endless professional and ethical failings, all of which were predicated on factual lies. This post addresses just some of those lies.

1. Nadler alleged that the DOJ endangered Americans by “flooding federal law enforcement in the streets of American cities” to “unconstitutionally” suppress “dissent.”

The following acts are not “dissent”:

Barr addressed the riots later in the hearing:

“Federal courts are under attack. Since when is it OK to burn down a federal court?” Barr said. He said: “If someone went down the street to the Prettyman Court here, that beautiful courthouse we have right at the bottom of the hill and started breaking windows and firing industrial-grade fireworks in to start a fire, throw kerosene balloons in and start fires in the court, is that OK? Is that OK now? No, the U.S. Marshals have a duty to stop that and defend the courthouse, and that’s what we are doing in Portland. We are at the courthouse, defending the courthouse.” “We are not out looking for trouble.”

Barr did misremember history, saying,

“What makes me concerned for the country is this is the first time in my memory that the leaders of one of our two great political parties, the democratic party are not coming out and condemning mob violence and the attack on federal courts,” Barr said. “Why can’t we just say, you know, violence against federal courts has to stop? Could we hear something like that?”

Actually, this is the fourth time Democrats have condoned mob violence against government buildings and institutions. The first was in 1861, at Fort Sumter; the second was in the second half of the 1950s when the Democrats refused to abide by the 14th and 15th Amendments; and the third was in the late 1960s and early 1970s when Democrat activists staged riots, bombings, and murders all over America.

2. Nadler alleged that the DOJ has downplayed systemic racism, abandoned victims of police brutality, refused to hold abusive police departments accountable, and has been hostile to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Racism is so minimal in this country that activists are reduced to complaining about microaggressions -- and trying to make them criminally actionable.

Police brutality is at its lowest point in history, with the deaths of unarmed black men reduced to the single digits annually (and many of those were attacking police with the intent to kill).

Democrats refused to consider a bill for police reform from Sen. Tim Scott (R. S.C.), lest Republicans improve black civil rights -- as they have since 1856.

The Black Lives Matter movement is a communist front group, controlled almost entirely by . . . whites.

3. Nadler alleged that the DOJ had coordinated with the White House to spread disinformation about voter fraud and tried to change census rules, all to get the president reelected.

There is endless evidence that voting by mail is an invitation to fraud, as is ballot harvesting. Add the two together, and each election becomes a race to see which party cheats better. (Hint: It’s always the Democrats.)

For 200 years, citizenship has regularly shown up on the census. It was Obama who removed the question to ensure more representatives in Democrat states overrun by illegal aliens (e.g., California, New Mexico). Requiring voting in person, with identification, makes sure fraudsters and non-citizens cannot run away with an election.

4. Nadler alleged that the DOJ amplified president’s conspiracies theories about the Mueller report and failed to hold foreign actors responsible for what they did.

Nadler can say what he likes, but the reality is that the Mueller report, quite grudgingly, conceded that Trump did nothing to conspire with Russia. Ideally, Barr’s DOJ is on the case of those Democrat operatives who colluded with Ukraine, Russia, and England to throw the election to Hillary, as well as the law enforcement agents who spied on Americans to overthrow an election.

5. Nadler alleged that Barr interfered with a criminal investigation to protect Trump.

Wrong. Judge Sullivan illegally refused to dismiss the case against Gen. Flynn after the FBI reluctantly released proof that there was no basis to prosecute.

Nadler badly needs a narrative addressing the Democrats’ myriad problems: Biden is senile and uninspiring; Democrat states liquidated their economies with lockdowns and turned old age homes into abattoirs; Democrats are allowing anarchists to destroy their cities; and Democrat policies severely damage blacks, their most important constituency.

Nadler's desperation doesn’t make him less grotesque.

Image: Facebook screengrab