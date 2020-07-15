Systemic racism is an excuse to fundamentally change our country

The favorite phrase used by our self-appointed "elites" to state the cause of all the problems blacks face is "systemic racism." There is no analysis to describe what this means and how it now causes the problems. What does it mean? How does it work?

The premise of "systemic racism" is that our institutions treat blacks worse than they treat whites. By institutions, they mean employers, the education system, and the criminal justice system.

There is no dispute that in the past, these institutions treated blacks worse. But what are these institutions doing in 2020?

Since the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which many congressional Democrats opposed, and similar statutes by every state and city, it is factually difficult to argue that institutions discriminate against blacks. To the contrary, every major institution takes steps to insure against such discrimination.

For example, every major employer has a human resources (H.R.) office, and many have "diversity officers" that practice affirmative action to recruit and promote black employees. Employers rightly fear employment discrimination suits and take steps to avoid discriminatory practices.

Every college, law school, medical school, and other grad school has affirmative action and "diversity" officers. The same applies to government entities such as the federal, state, and local government units.

There are individual cases alleging discrimination filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), and their counterparts in the state and cities, and then with the federal courts, that address these specific cases. But can any of these so-called elites name a college that refuses to admit blacks or an employer that refuses to hire blacks?

As Professor Thomas Sowell said of "systemic racism": "It really has no meaning that can be specified and tested in the way that one tests hypotheses[.]"

The recent riots and protests since the death of George Floyd have raised the question of systemic racism in the police forces. There is no excuse for the Floyd killing, but that is not the result of systemic racism. That is the result of a bad, out-of-control officer who has rightly been charged with murder and fired from the police force.

If there were discriminatory practices and protocols in police departments in major cities such as New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, etc., all cities run by Democrat mayors, with many having black chiefs of police and many black officers, you would think these mayors and chiefs would have removed the discriminatory protocols. For example, Chicago, the poster child for out-of-control black-on-black violence, has had Democratic mayors since 1931.

Moreover, police departments do not have protocols for arrests and investigation that differ for whites and blacks.

The usual "facts" to support "systemic racism" are the differences in income and wealth between blacks and whites. The proponents of this approach then condemn our present economic system and call for reparations and "rejecting the present economic model." This means replacing our free enterprise system with an authoritarian socialist model. For example, see Jared Bernstein, chief economist for the ex-V.P., Joe Biden:

Truly repairing the system obviously goes far beyond rejecting and replacing the economic model. Doing so is necessary, but not sufficient.

Coming off July 14, Bastille Day, to commemorate the French destruction of that nation's institutions, "systemic racism" is a phrase used as an excuse by the Bernie Robespierre Sanders and AOC Danton Democrats to attack our institutions as racist and evil for political purposes to fundamentally change our country.