Swalwell makes a new stink about Nazis, and Grenell clears the air

It's the Fourth of July, the 244th anniversary of America's founding, everyone is mulling the greatness of America described in President Trump's speech. Rep. Eric Swalwell, though, has decided that now's about the time to bring up Nazis.

Talk about verbally stinking up the joint.

He started in on a guy he was really unwise to start in on, former acting Director of National Intelligence, and former U.S. ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, not thinking the matter through: First thing he did was bring up Nazis, and attempt to pin the Nazi label on Grenell:

If you pal’d around with Nazi party members in Germany when you were our ambassador, you’re not allowed to call someone a communist dictator. https://t.co/aJlRViI8CN — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) July 4, 2020

Which was some highly offensive little-snot-style trolling, given that Grenell is not only an anti-Nazi, he's also a gay man and people like him were marked for extermination by the Nazis.

But Grenell is a higher breed than Swalwell, and went for a simple, reasoned towel-snap at the little toad:

You are so unserious. I’m the guy who kicked the Nazi prison guard out of the US - while you stayed silent. https://t.co/QZpCGnnyyn https://t.co/S66I9RP6vB — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 4, 2020

Here's the little punk's backtalk:

Our German allies literally wouldn’t engage with you. They told me so. You embraced the fringe right when you were there. Just go silent and delete your account. https://t.co/42q2GX3q5n — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) July 4, 2020

Prompting one Twitter denizen to wonder this:

I’m beginning to think Swalwell has a secret thing for Grenell. He’s totally out of his league though ;) — Lena42ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@EML5280) July 4, 2020

Swalwell was obviously looking to pick a fight, and bring up Nazi talk, a matter he knows nothing about, other than its value to him as a means of scoring cheap political points. The impeachment Democrat, who was last seen passing gas in public, has found a new way to stink up a joint by flinging this talk at anyone associated with President Trump. But he picked the wrong guy and made a fool of himself, again, stinking up the joint, much as he's done in other contexts. He's every inch the laughingstock he seems, a condition brought on by excessive leftwingery and too much self-regard. Since no one can respect him, his best bet now is to crawl under some rock.

